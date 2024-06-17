Highlights Malk Nabers brings a complete skill set as the top target in the Giants' passing game.

The rookie wideout could determine the passing game's ceiling this season.

Nabers impresses with explosive plays and well-rounded abilities, poised to have a major impact in 2024.

With the sixth pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected wide receiver Malk Nabers, a well-rounded weapon who impressed scouts with his nuanced route running and big-play ability.

Through the early parts of offseason activities, the rookie has lived up to the hype, and many have taken notice. When discussing his standout play to this point with ESPN, Nabers explained his mentality when out on the field:

You know, that's just me. When I'm out there on the field, just everything I do is just me... I can't really say, 'I can bring it to the NFL.' I can only just play at my level of competition.

Coming from LSU, the 21-year-old joins a long line of Tigers receivers to enter the NFL, including recent standouts such as Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. The Giants and Nabers alike are hoping that he can come in and make a similar impact at the next level in what could be a make or break season many on New York's roster and staff.

Nabers Is the Difference Maker in the Passing Game

This Giants' offense rides by the rookie

Heading into the draft, there was much debate centered around whether the Giants should roll with Daniel Jones or replace him with one of the many young passers in this class. In the end, the front office opted to stick with the 27-year-old and hope to surround him with a better situation to succeed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Daniel Jones has ranked in the top ten for yards per attempt among qualified QBs (min. 20 attempts) in each of the past four seasons.

Malik Nabers College Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards YPR TD 2021 28 417 14.9 4 2022 72 1,017 14.1 3 2023 89 1,569 17.6 14

A large part in doing so will be the immediate success of Nabers, as the first-year wideout will be the determining factor in what the passing game's ceiling can be. Additional members of the unit such as Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt are all intriguing complimentary weapons, but it is the 2023 FBS All-American who offers the complete skill set to be the team's top target.'

The latter of that trio even expressed how impressed he's been by the rookie to this point:

I'll just say how explosive he is at his weight, the way he catches the ball, what he does after the catch, the run after catch, all of that is elite.

With the departure of Saquon Barkley and retirement of Darren Waller, the spot for best player on the offense is wide open. It may be a bit premature, but Nabers has the makings to step into that spot this season.

