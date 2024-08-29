Key Takeaways Nabers was granted permission to unretire Flaherty's No. 1, consulting the Flaherty family and Giants owner John Mara.

Malik Nabers approached the Giants to wear No. 1 after having to switch from No. 9 due to a change in number availability.

Nabers aims to honor Flaherty's legacy and educate fans while carrying his number, with the expectation it will be retired again in the future.

It's not very often that we see retired numbers get brought out of retirement, but Malik Nabers was able to do it before even playing a regular season game for the New York Giants .

The Giants first retired the no.1 way back in 1935, which coincided with the retirement of their legendary receiver and edge rusher, Ray Flaherty. Not only was it the first retired number in Giants history, but it was the first number ever retired in the NFL .

Obviously, a decision like this wasn't taken lightly by the Giants, as they consulted with the Flaherty family, with owner John Mara and Ray Flaherty Jr.

As if there wasn't enough pressure on Malik Nabers to be the Giants' go-to weapon on offense, now he has a huge legacy to live up to.

Related Malik Nabers Experiencing 'Growing Pains' in Giants Practice The Giants' first-round pick is talented, but most overcome a learning curve to reach his full potential.

How Did Nabers Get The Number Out of Retirement?

The Giants rookie asked the team owner, who then went to the Flaherty family for permission.

The Giants didn't take this decision lightly. Nabers, who had been wearing the no.9 all throughout training camp and preseason, turned to Giants owner John Mara and asked whether Flaherty's no.1 could be worn again.

Nabers couldn't stick with the no.9, as Graham Gano returned to the team after a season-ending injury last year, and re-claimed the no.9. Nabers normally would've been able to wear no.8, the number he wore in college with LSU, but that number already belongs to Daniel Jones , for now.

Nabers will now have a strong legacy to live up to wearing the no.1, and he acknowledged as much in a statement released by the team.

I’m going to represent their family’s retired number well. I’m going to try my best. I’m grateful that they chose the opportunity to un-retire the jersey and let me wear it. I’m going to wear it with pride.

It's not often that we see numbers unretired, let alone for a rookie, but perhaps there's some positive to come out of Flaherty's number being worn again.

Who Was Ray Flaherty, and How Did He Impact The Giants?

The Flaherty family's blessing to unretire the number is a first in the NFL.

The detractors may say that the Giants un-retiring an iconic number is disrespectful, but Mara points out that the number being seen again may bring Flaherty's name to light.

As Mara told Steve Serby of the New York Post:

It’s a nice story because it will maybe remind people why No.1 was retired in the first place and they’ll learn a little bit about Ray Flaherty... It’s a nice story for us to be able to educate people about who he was.

The star Giants defensive end and wide receiver (players routinely played both sides of the ball back then) played six seasons for the Giants, with his best season coming in 1932, when he led the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns, yards per reception and yards per game.

Ray Flaherty's 1932 Season Stats Stat Category Totals Catches 21 Receiving Yards 350 Receiving Touchdowns 5 Yards Per Reception 16.7 Yards Per Game 29.2

Fans need to keep in mind that these were amazing numbers in professional football back in the 1930s, as the passing game really had not evolved into what we see today.

Flaherty and the Giants would eventually win the NFL Championship in 1934 with a 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears , in what became known as 'The Sneakers Game'.

Trailing 10-3 at halftime, it was Flaherty who suggested that the Giants switch to sneakers to get better traction on the frozen field at Polo Grounds. The Giants would respond with 27 points in the 4th quarter to secure the championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants' 27 fourth-quarter points set a record for fourth-quarter points in an NFL championship game, a record that still stands today.

Flaherty retired after the Giants' championship win and in turn, got his no.1 retired by the team.

Those instincts proved to be coach-worthy for Flaherty, who took a head coaching job in Washington after his retirement, where he won two more championships.

On top of his on-field success, Flaherty is known as being the innovator of the screen-pass and the two-platoon substitution system. Flaherty was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976 and passed away in 1994 at the age of 90.

Given that legacy Flaherty left behind for the Giants, and now Nabers will try to carve out his own.

Mara did mention that the number would go back into retirement once Nabers' career is over, or if for whatever reason he was no longer a Giant.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.