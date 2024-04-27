Highlights The Giants drafted LSU's Malik Nabers to address WR needs despite QB rumors after a poor season.

After a very successful 2022 season, the New York Giants encountered severe regression in 2023, finishing with a record of 6-11 and earning the 6th selection in the draft. The team has many holes, and there were heavy rumors that they could target a quarterback despite a recent extension with Daniel Jones. Owner John Mara recently added fuel to the fire by saying he would support drafting a quarterback.

Three quarterbacks were already selected when the Giants were on the clock on night one of the draft, but Michigan's J.J. McCarthy was still available. Instead, New York took one of the best wide receivers available in LSU's Malik Nabers. The smooth wide receiver should slot right into the offense and fix a long-term need.

Giants Have Struggled At WR Since Trading Odell Beckham Jr.

New York had the second-worst passing offense in the NFL last year

In 2019, the New York Giants traded their superstar wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., to the Cleveland Browns for multiple draft picks. Beckham played five seasons in New York and went for at least 1,000 yards in his four of his five seasons there. He was the last Giants wide receiver to go for 1,000 yards receiving.

The team has struggled to replace Beckham. In 2021, they gave former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay a massive contract, which was a disaster. He was cut in 2023 and did not play in the league last year. The team also drafted Kadarius Toney out of Florida in 2021 but traded him a year and a half later.

Giants WR Production 2023 Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Darius Slayton 50 770 4 Wan'Dale Robinson 60 525 1 Jalin Hyatt 23 373 0 Isaiah Hodgins 21 230 3 Sterling Shepherd 10 57 1

The Giants' most consistent receiver over the years was Darius Slayton, a 5th-round pick in 2019. The wideout from Auburn has gone for between 700 and 800 yards receiving in four of his five seasons. Slayton, who re-signed last summer, figures to be the number two receiver behind Nabers. Wan'Dale Robinson is projected to be the third receiver.

The Giants shuffled through quarterbacks last year due to injury, and the results were dreadful. The team's 2,886 passing yards were the second-lowest total in the league. But Jones himself threw for 3,205 yards in 2022, and New York is hoping for a return to form for their starting quarterback.

What Nabers Brings to the Giants

The receiver was a dominant force in a tough conference

While the first three selections in the 2024 Draft were quarterbacks, that doesn't mean they were the top prospects. Many in the draft media considered Nabers and fellow receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to be elite prospects. According to this consensus board using 300 different rankings, Nabers was the third-best player available in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Malik Nabers earned a 92.9 PFF grade last season. That made him the number one receiver in a field of 1,022.

Nabers played in the SEC, one of the toughest conferences in the country. Still, the LSU Tiger was borderline unstoppable as his 1,569 receiving yards led the country. A unanimous All-American, Nabers also scored 14 touchdowns.

The brand-new Giant has shown the ability to play both inside and out. He is blazing fast, able to beat defensive backs over the top. Nabers is also a force once the ball is in his hands. He created 30 missed tackles last year, according to PFF.

Nabers will immediately emerge as the Giants' top option and the most talented player at the position the team has had since Beckham. If he is able to stay healthy during the 2024 season, he should easily be able to top 1,000 yards receiving.

