Highlights Deontay Wilder's long-time trainer Malik Scott believes the American would fight Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in London.

'The Bronze Bomber' is scheduled to fight Zhilei Zhang on the 1st of June as he looks to get back to winning ways.

A huge win against the Chinese star could see Wilder face 'AJ' in a mouthwatering showdown later this year.

The former heavyweight world champion hasn't fought since his shock defeat to Joseph Parker back in December and is desperate to get back in the win column in his upcoming fight with Zhilei Zhang on the 1st of June.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Deontay Wilder landed 39 punches in total across 12 rounds against Joseph Parker.

A one-of-a-kind event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event to take place on the 1st of June in Saudi Arabia.

In one of the more intriguing plot twists, Wilder— a long-time rival of Eddie Hearn's prized fighter Joshua — will represent Hearn's Matchroom.

Another defeat could spell the end of Wilder's glittering career. However, a huge win in Saudi Arabia could put his name back into the world title mix.

Malik Scott Believes Deontay Wilder Would Fight Joshua In England

The two boxing stars have a lot of history

A showdown with the winner of Tyson Fury's undisputed showdown with Usyk is on the American's radar, and he believes he would have an easier night against the Ukrainian. That said, Wilder is also eyeing up a showdown with 'AJ,' and his trainer believes he'd be willing to fight the Brit in England.

Both Wilder and Joshua have been tipped to fight each other for a while, but the American claimed Joshua turned down a lucrative offer to do battle.

Speaking about a potential clash between Wilder and Joshua in the UK, Scott told Casino Online In: "If Joshua's free, that's a bigger name than Jared Anderson. Deontay for the right price and the right legacy would fly to Wembley to fight AJ faster than Superman changes clothes.

"Deontay would fight AJ anywhere. He went to Russia to fight Povetkin and he’ll fight anyone anywhere in the world. He’s a world fighter, not a fighter that just fights at home. I also believe Deontay wants the Tyson Fury fight before he retires, Fury is definitely on his hit list and he is very open to it."

Wilder's Trainer Claims He's Remotivated Ahead of Zhang Clash

Defeat could spell the end of 'The Bronze Bomber's' career

With a lot on the line next month, Scott believes 'The Bronze Bomber' is remotivated ahead of his showdown with the Chinese superstar.

"He's remotivated, the animal has reawakened inside of him. It's sad it's taken a loss to do that, but that's what it took. We're holding him back this time, that's how hard he's going. We're saving him from himself, making sure he's resting properly, because he wants this so bad. He wants people to know daddy's back. He wants people to know the killer is back,'' he said.

"The Bronze Bomber is back. We make no excuses, but it was a very short camp for Parker and we're going to right that wrong. He wants to knock Zhang out. I haven't seen Deontay like this since the first Bermane Stiverne fight, his mindset is very, very violent. He's got a contender hunger and the tiger in his eyes like he had early on in his career. We're going to get violent with Zhang and keep banging until he goes.

"That wasn't a physical loss to Joseph Parker, it was a mentality loss, his mentality this time is completely different. Violence was put on the shelf, but right now we're pulling him back from him working so hard. He's first in the gym, first at the track, he’s sleeping at the right time. The main difference this time is the mentality. He's going to make a serious statement and in a violent manner."