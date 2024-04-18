Highlights Deontay Wilder's trainer, Malik Scott, believes that 'The Bronze Bomber' has to be 'very artistic' and 'violent' against Zhilei Zhang.

The heavyweight stars are expected to go head-to-head on the 1st of June in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder comes into the showdown off the back of a points defeat to Joseph Parker back in December.

Deontay Wilder's trainer, Malik Scott, believes that 'The Bronze Bomber' has to be 'very artistic' and 'violent' for his heavyweight showdown with Zhilei Zhang.

A one-of-a-kind boxing event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event - which includes Wilder - to take place June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

The former WBC world champion lost to Joseph Parker on points in his last fight and is desperate to get back in the win column against the dangerous Chinese star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Deontay Wilder landed 39 punches in total across 12 rounds against Joseph Parker.

A win over Zhang in Saudi Arabia could evoke a possible showdown with 'AJ,' with the American believing it still could happen in the future.

Scott has had his say on the American's upcoming fight and believes he will use the shame against Parker to motivate him for his clash with Zhang.

Scott Believes Wilder has to 'Violent' Against Zhang

Another defeat could see 'The Bronze Bomber' retire

If the American shows signs of his old self in his upcoming fight, then Zhang will be knocked out cold, according to Scott. The Chinese heavyweight also comes into the showdown off the back of a defeat - losing to Parker on points back in March.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Scott has shared his thoughts on the heavyweight clash between 'The Bronze Bomber' and Zhang, saying via Seconds Out: “Wilder is who he is. He’s a very violent man.

“Not just in the ring. If he’s not in the ring, he’s shooting guns, if he’s not shooting guns he’s handling business very aggressively….that’s just who he is. But I know tons of killers also who had a bad night in the office concerning boxing. Because it’s controlled chaos whatever way you want to look at it; you’re going to have to use your mind if you really want to be surgical and knock somebody out cold."

The American trainer went on to add that Parker and his team had an 'incredible game plan' for Wilder, doing enough to win the fight. Scott, 43, believes his poor performance against the New Zealand native will motivate him on the 1st of June:

“Joseph Parker and Andy Lee had an incredible game plan, they did just enough to win the rounds. And Deontay was not able to pull the trigger; I’ve seen it happen to the best. But I believe, being ashamed of that performance – and this goes for me too, that’s a performance I’m ashamed of – if he now goes in and is the Deontay Wilder I’m always bragging about to you guys, you’re gonna see Zhang fall and it’s gonna be a beautiful thing…very artistic and violent."

He went on to add: "Zhang is a pop tart when he gets fatigued, he just is. He falls apart, he’s really scared. He almost would do anything not to get tired. He just doesn’t like getting into a vulnerable position when he’s tired. Our job is to take him into darkness. I believe Deontay is a much more tougher man. Zhang is big and he’s dangerous, but I also know what my guy possesses. And when he wants to, he can knock you out off the back foot. We have to go in June 1st and knock Zhang out cold.”

Wilder Claims he Lost his Desire Against Parker

He'll be eager to taste victory against on the 1st of June

Heading into his last fight with Parker, Wilder admitted he lost his 'desire and hunger,' saying his 'body wasn't responding like my mind.'

"That monster wasn't there no more," he said. "It was one of those boring fights where if anyone did any type of action they won. That's how I look at that fight. Joseph Parker is definitely not better than Deontay Wilder, at all. He was just the better man on the night."