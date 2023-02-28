Rangers signing attacking midfielder Malik Tillman on a permanent basis in the summer is a ‘no-brainer’ for the Ibrox hierarchy

Rangers signing attacking midfielder Malik Tillman on a permanent basis in the summer is a ‘no-brainer’ for the Ibrox hierarchy, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Gers have been revitalised under manager Michael Beale, but their recent defeat in the League Cup final shows they still have work to do in order to catch up with their fiercest rivals.

Rangers transfer news – Malik Tillman

Tillman moved to Rangers from Bayern Munich back in July on a season-long loan deal that includes the option to buy.

Beale claimed that he has no worries when it comes to the USA international’s future after he was asked if he was concerned that the player's performances may have alerted clubs in bigger leagues to his potential.

"No, because we have the first opportunity to buy him,” said the tactician. “Bayern have a decision whether they feel he’s going to play for them. There’s a number, we know what it is and we’re comfortable with the number.

"At the moment, everything is fine. I’ll be honest, I haven’t even had that conversation with Malik.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers will have to splash out around £5 million to secure Tillman’s services on a long-term basis.

What has O’Rourke said about Tillman?

O’Rourke has told GMS that Beale is a ‘big fan of Tillman’ and that the creative talent is only going to ‘get better and better’.

He said: “I think Rangers would like to make this signing permanent. Michael Beale’s a big fan of Tillman, and he's been a shining light for Rangers since his arrival on loan from Bayern Munich.

“They've got this option to buy for a reasonable fee, and I think he'd be a good signing. He’s a young player who I think will only get better and better as well, so for Rangers, it’d be a bit of a no-brainer to try and make this deal permanent.”

How has Tillman been playing?

Tillman has been one of Rangers’ standout performers in what has been a rather underwhelming campaign by their standards.

The 6 foot 2 ace has found the back of the net on nine occasions for the reigning Scottish Cup holders while also providing five assists for his teammates in 37 appearances.

As per WhoScored, Tillman has also averaged 1.6 shots, 1.4 key passes, and 1.4 dribbles per top-flight outing, although he only ranks in the top three for the last metric when compared to his teammates.

Tillman has shown plenty of quality and potential throughout his time with Rangers, and Beale would surely love to make him a permanent member of his first-team squad.