In Week 1, the Green Bay Packers lost a close affair to the Philadelphia Eagles . Perhaps even more devastating than the loss was the fact that their young, promising quarterback Jordan Love went down with an injury late in the game. That would cause him to miss their matchup in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts .

As a result, Green Bay turned to their backup, Malik Willis . With Willis making his first start with his new team, the Packers seemed to have a tough game ahead of them, especially since they had to face Anthony Richardson . Richardson, one of the younger, brighter prospects in the game, made some electric plays in the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Houston Texans .

However, despite joining the Packers just weeks ago, Willis managed to lead his team past the Colts, and grab Green Bay's first win of the 2024 season.

How Did Willis Outduel Richardson?

This was a game that featured a lot of defense, and not a ton of offense. Green Bay got the ball first, and Willis led a pretty solid opening drive, which eventually resulted in a 46-yard field goal to give the Packers an early 3-0 lead.

The Colts went three and out on their next possession, and when the Packers got the ball back, Willis put together arguably their best drive of the day. Green Bay would march 82 yards down the field on 11 plays, and Willis tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to his receiver Dontayvion Wicks , giving the Packers a 10-0 lead.

There wouldn't be too many more points scored for a while. On the Colts' next drive, Richardson would throw a deep ball to his receiver Alec Pierce , which ended up being intercepted. Willis did help lead his team down the field on his next drive, but running back Josh Jacobs fumbled the ball at the three-yard line, and Indianapolis recovered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite this being the fourth start of Willis' career, this game included his first career touchdown pass. Prior to this game, Willis had thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns.

Both teams traded punts to round out the first half, with Green Bay heading to the locker room in possession of a 10-0 lead.

Willis and Richardson in Week 2 Stat Willis Richardson Attempts 14 34 Completions 12 17 Passing Yards 122 204 Passing TD 1 1 Interceptions 0 3 Passer Rating 126.8 41.8 Rushing Yards 41 37

Each team led some decent drives in the beginning of the third quarter which resulted in field goals, and the Packers eventually held a 13-3 lead. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Indianapolis missed a field goal. Green Bay would kick one of their own on their next possession, giving them a 16-3 advantage.

Richardson would then throw an interception, but the Packers failed to take advantage. The Colts would get the ball at their own 35-yard line midway through the final quarter, and they began to prove that they weren't quite done yet. Richardson would lead his team on a 12-play drive, ending with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Pierce, making it 16-10.

The Colts did manage to get the ball back, and had an attempt at a 'Hail Mary' on the last play of the game, but it ended up being intercepted. Willis and the Packers got their first win of the year, and their 800th win as a franchise, to advance to 1-1, while Richardson and the Colts now drop to 0-2.

