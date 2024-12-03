Barcelona ended a streak of poor form with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Mallorca to maintain their position atop the La Liga table. Raphinha scored twice for the Blaugrana as he continued his emphatic start to the 2024/25 season.

The Catalans endured a shocking defeat in their last outing after 14th placed outfit, Las Palmas, inflicted a 2-1 scoreline at the Spotify Camp Nou. The result made it three without a victory in the league - a run of form which risked undoing a vibrant start to the campaign that had positioned them atop the table.

However, Barcelona started strong and with great energy, and clumsy work at the back from the Mallorca defenders gifted Ferran Torres a straightforward opportunity to break the deadlock. Despite the setback, the hosts remained pertinent and made sure the visitors were kept busy on the defensive side. Equally though, they managed to keep the linesmen busy as well, as it seemed any breakthrough they did make behind the defense was poorly timed and often flagged for offside.

Just at the brink of half-time, fortune finally favored the Mallorca players after right-back, Pablo Maffeo drove through the lines, running onto a pass in behind the defense, before putting it on a platter for Vedat Muriqi. Raphinha almost canceled out the Kosovo international's equalizer just minutes later, but blundered a prime one-on-one opportunity.

Later in the second half, the Brazilian winger made up for his mistake, however. A powering run down the right from Yamal eventually drew a foul in the box and Raphinha converted from the spot to make it 10 goals for himself this term.

Mallorca continued to push, but a late flurry of goals from Barcelona, including brilliance from Yamal and Raphinha as well as substitutes, Frenkie de Jong and Pau Victor, the visitors managed to shift the momentum entirely, ending the game with five goals to Mallorca's one.

Mallorca vs Barcelona - Match Statistics Mallorca Statistics Barcelona 1 Shots on target 9 2 Shots off target 7 40 Possession (%) 60 2 Corners 5 13 Fouls 13

Match Highlights

Mallorca Player Ratings

GK - Leo Roman - 5/10

Should have done better for Ferran Torres' first attempt, though he did brilliantly well to stop Raphinha in a one-on-one situation later that half to keep his side in the game. Couldn't have done much to stop Barcelona's flurry of clinical finishes in the second half.

LB - Johan Mojica - 2/10

A timid attempt at a clearance practically gifted Ferran Torres with a clear-cut opportunity to score. Mojica was often caught far out of position at times, and his day went from bad to substantially worse in the second half. An abysmal defensive performance from the Colombian.

CB - Antonio Raillo - 4/10

Partly to blame as the team captain for the disastrous miscommunication in the build-up to Barcelona's first, even more so, for the defensive capitulation in the second half.

CB - Martin Valjent - 4/10

Had some strong defensive moments in the first half, including a vital last-ditch tackle to deny a swift Blaugrana counter-attack. His performance took a sharp turn in the second half, though, as was the case for many

RB - Pablo Maffeo - 7.5/10

Showed an excellent drive to get forward and caused a number of problems for the visitors. It was the Argentinian's intelligent run which created Mallorca's opportunity to get back into the game. Arguably his team's best player on the night.

DM - Samu - 5/10

Struggled to impose himself physically and often saw the game flow right past him at times.

DM - Manu Morlanes - 5/10

In similar fashion to his midfield partner, the 25-year-old didn't impose himself in midfield, and the Barcelona midfielders progressed the ball by quite easily.

AM - Antonio Sanchez - 4/10

Contributed little to his team's attack other than a couple of poorly-timed forward runs, despite being a key creative hub for the team.

LW - Valery Fernandez - 5/10

Rather uninvolved in the first-half and showed few signs of improvement in the second. Replaced in the 67th minute.

RW - Sergi Darder - 6/10

Lacked a final pass but was tidy on the ball otherwise, keeping the play moving around what was a compact defence from Barcelona.

ST - Verdat Muriqi - 7/10

Tapped home with relative ease to finish what his teammate, Maffeo had started and the timing of his run was key. His physicality in the box was evidently tricky to deal with for his opposition defenders, although he was caught offside far too often regardless.

SUB - Daniel Rodriguez - 5/10

Brought on for some experience in midfield, but that wasn't enough to prevent his side's defensive capitulation in the second half.

SUB - Robert Navarro - 5/10

Had few opportunities to use his talent on the ball in his substitute appearance.

SUB - Mateu Morey - 4/10

Brought on to shore up in defence for the hosts, but made an error leading to a goal instead.

SUB - Abdon Prats - N/A

Didn't see much of the ball in his cameo off the bench.

SUB - Cyle Larin - N/A

Couldn't make an impact in his cameo appearance.

Barcelona Player Ratings

GK - Inaki Pena - 6/10

It was a quiet 90 minutes for the Spanish shot-stopper - besides some contributions to the build-up, he was rarely tested with shots from the Mallorca attack. Where there were attempts, they were more often than not offside.

LB - Alejandro Balde - 6/10

It was good to see the Spaniard back in the line-up after his worrying collision last time out against Las Palmas. Was rather uninvolved

CB - Inigo Martinez - 6.5/10

Caught sleeping as Maffeo drove through the lines on his side of defence, but he was otherwise snappy in the duel and made a number of key clearances.

CB - Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

Booked in very early proceedings, the 17-year-old super-talent was on thin ice for almost the entirety of the game. Still emerged with some useful defensive actions amid pressure from the hosts.

RB - Jules Kounde - 7/10

Ventured forward often and was a problem for Mallorca's attackers - they could not find a way past him.

DM - Marc Casado - 7/10

Rather clumsy in the tackle but definitely grew into the game and contributed well on the ball.

DM - Pedri - 7/10

Tidy in possession and energetic out of it, but he lacked some of the additional creative spark which he is known for.

AM - Dani Olmo - 6/10

Far from his creative best in the first half. Demonstrated progress in the second, but found many of his attempts at unlocking the opposition defense intercepted.

LW - Raphinha - 9/10

Created a number of excellent chances off the left flank and had a golden opportunity to score at the end of the first half but fired it straight at the keeper. He made up for it excellently, however, with a ruthless strike from the penalty spot later in the second half, followed by a clean finish to complete Yamal's outstanding cross.

RW - Lamine Yamal - 8.5/10

Undoubtedly delivered one of the assists of the season with a spectacular trivela cross to Raphinha, taking his tally up to eight for the term. Also won a penalty and showed great energy throughout his spell on the pitch.

ST - Ferran Torres - 7/10

Stepping in for club top-scorer, Robert Lewandowski, Torres led the line with intensity, feeding off a defensive error to open the scoring early in the first half. Had a couple of opportunities to double his tally in the tie but could not add to his first.

SUB - Frenkie de Jong - 7.5/10

Netted his first goal of the season after coming on as a substitute, timing his run to perfection and firing into the corner in front of goal. Later made an excellent run to set up Pau Victor for Barcelona's fifth goal.

SUB - Pau Victor - 7/10

Tapped into an open net for his second goal of the season after coming on as a substitute.

SUB - Eric Garcia - N/A

Had little to do in his cameo off the bench.

SUB - Gavi - N/A

Had little to do in his cameo off the bench.

SUB - Fermin Lopez - N/A

Saw a few minutes on the pitch late at the end of the match.

Player of the Match

Raphinha (Barcelona)

With two well-taken goals, and a further four chances created, Raphinha was the star of the team, as has often been the case for the Brazilian this season. A slow start to the game in the first half saw the player miss a key one-on-one opportunity, but he certainly made up for the setback in the second half and was vital to his team's exceptional performance.

With 11 goals and a further six assists this term, Raphinha has enjoyed a sensational individual season, and supporters will be hoping to see such form carry on for the foreseeable future.