Everton have a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Troyes striker Mama Balde, but journalist Paul Brown has revealed their chances of pursuing a concrete move for him, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Attacking reinforcements certainly appears to be a priority for the Toffees during the summer transfer window.

Everton transfer news – Latest

Last season, the Merseyside club scored just 34 Premier League goals, with Wolverhampton Wanderers the only side to score fewer, as per FBref.

Youseff Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, and Jack Harrison have signed on the dotted line so far in terms of attacking additions, which could hopefully give Sean Dyche the tools to help his side contribute more in front of goal.

Che Adams also appears to be edging closer to securing a move to Goodison Park, with the Toffees set to pay £15m to sign the Southampton striker.

Another option for Everton could be Troyes’ Balde, with Dyche and his recruitment team interested in signing the forward, who could be available for £7m, as per talkSPORT.

The report claims that Burnley and Sheffield United are also in the running, and his versatility could be a key reason for Dyche looking to bring him to Goodison Park.

Balde has played as a full-back, a winger, and more recently as a striker during his career, as per Transfermarkt.

With Everton needing reinforcements in multiple different areas of the pitch, signing a player capable of playing in varying roles could be a smart move.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on their pursuit of Balde.

What has Brown said about Everton and Balde?

Brown has suggested that Everton do have genuine interest in Balde, but a move could depend on various factors.

The journalist adds that he expects Everton to only push to sign Balde if another deal falls through.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It looks like there's genuine interest there. It feels a little bit like he's a backup option in case something goes wrong with a move for someone else. For instance, if Che Adams doesn't come off, it feels like he might be on the list. Also, there are other clubs looking at this guy too, though. So, it may be that Everton are not really in the lead for him. We will see."

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma Loan Youseff Chermiti £15m Ashley Young Free Jack Harrison Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Everton?

Although the Toffees may need multiple additions during the summer transfer window, we could see a bit of a focus on outgoings at the same time.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab have reached a verbal agreement with Everton for the sale of Demarai Gray.

The transfer guru adds that the Middle Eastern side will now begin discussing personal terms with Gray to try and secure a deal.

Journalist Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects young forward Tom Cannon to leave the club on loan this summer, whilst they are also listening to offers for Andre Gomes.

Everton need to reduce their wage bill as well as strengthen their squad this summer.