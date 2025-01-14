Mamadou Sakho is perhaps best known for his time at Liverpool, making 80 appearances for the Reds having joined from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. He would go on to play for Crystal Palace and Montpellier before joining Georgian top-division football club Torpedo Kutaisi in 2024.

Despite still playing professional football – albeit at a lower level these days, outside of Europe's top five leagues for the first time in his career – the 29-cap former France international lives an interesting life away from the football pitch.

Per Daily Mail, Sakho is pursuing a new type of lifestyle with a glamorous venture based out of Dubai. He recently launched a 'blue chip business across property, high-end experiences, interior design, consulting, and video production'.

Sakho's Glamorous New Business

Main focus is properties in Dubai, Paris, Marrakech, and Senegal

In November 2024, the 34-year-old launched Sakho & Co in Dubai. The business motto is: 'Elevate Your Game' Alongside his launch party, the Frenchman posted:

"It is finally time to share a project that unites my passion for football with my entrepreneurial spirit, a spirit that has been forged and enriched in recent years and to which every minute of my free time has been dedicated. "I can't wait to introduce you to Sakho & Co, an ecosystem that offers a complete range of interconnected services designed to support entrepreneurs, investors and individuals looking for tailor-made solutions!"

In short, the main venture of Sakho & Co. is 'Sakho properties', which sees the former French international show prospective clients around high-end homes across Dubai, Paris, Marrakech, and Senegal.

A quick browse of his website shows luxury properties worth millions. Per Daily Mail, one five-bed waterfront villa is selling for £9.6million in the exclusive Dubai neighbourhood of Palm Jumeirah, complete with a private pool and a 'maid's room'.

It appears as though the 34-year-old is already making a transition away from the world of professional football, gearing up for a career change when he retires from the beautiful game. Only 14 months ago, he was with Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier but a reported fall-out with then-manager Michel Der Zakarian seemed to signal the beginning of the end for him in France.

Newspaper L'Equipe claimed, via Daily Mail, that witnesses saw him grab the manager by the collar and push him to the ground, although Sakho has denied this. Interestingly enough, he also fell out with ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with the Frenchman claiming he was unjustly banished before eventually being loaned out to Crystal Palace – although he's not the only footballer to fall out with the German coach over the years.

In June 2024, Sakho joined Georgian outfit Torpedo Kutaisi, playing for them 13 times – including two Europa Conference League fixtures – while also setting up his new business venture in Dubai.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 14/01/25.