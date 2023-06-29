French firefighter Jonathan Vero, 39, has stunned the world after achieving two world records all while being set on fire and having no oxygen.

No, seriously, we are telling the truth and not making it up, there's footage to prove it!

Wearing a full protective suit, Jonathan managed to run a staggering 272.25 metres in total while being alight, beating the former record which stood at 204.23 metres, but that wasn't the only record he broke. He also completed the fastest 100m while set on fire.

Jonathan broke the record for the fastest full body burn 100m sprint without oxygen, achieving a time of 17 seconds, beating the previous record by 7.58 seconds. Both records were previously held by Antony Britton of the United Kingdom.

Not quite Usain Bolt pace, but still very impressive nonetheless, especially while dealing with being on fire!

Video: 100m sprint while on fire

We know what you're thinking, surely it's only a world record because not many people have tried it? Well, you'd actually be incorrect because the record has change hands SEVEN times since 2009.

Over the last 14 years, it is safe to say that the runners have got better with the heat and have been able to cope with it much better as Jonathan ran over three times further than Keith Malcolm of the United Kingdom when he was the first to set the record in 2009.

Jonathan spent three months preparing for his record-breaking run, training his “endurance, explosiveness, and breathing.”

After the run, he said that he does not want to stop here and that he wants to achieve many more records.

Following the completion of his run, he said: “This performance has a lot of meaning for me, for my job as a firefighter and for the people who trained me and watched me grow.”

As well as being a firefighter, Jonathan is also a professional stuntman, and he says that he’s “always had a passion for fire,” and he’s “never stopped playing with it” ever since he was a child.