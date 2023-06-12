It is often said that there are very few real characters still in the world of football. Modern players are protected more than ever and are media trained within an inch of their lives.

That is why it feels so refreshing to see Jack Grealish just enjoying himself and coming across as genuine.

While the Englishman tends to get under the skin of his opponents and is always up for an argument, his off-pitch antics are what have made him popular with many fans.

Here, with inspiration from Planet Football, we take a look at the 10 times we all started to like Grealish that little bit more.

Grealish was once asked by a reporter about his thoughts on Aston Villa manager at the time, Dean Smith, referring to him as 'an encyclopedia of football'.

It is fair to say he was baffled by such a question.

9. An eventful trip to Qatar

From a bizarre tangent about an unidentified bird to a being amazed at just how big a camel could be, the 27-year-old gave a brilliant account of his time in Qatar.

8. Bilingual Grealish

A man of many talents. Languages might need some work in the future, but he gets a 10/10 for the effort and commitment.

Some languages maybe just don't suit the brummie accent.

In a tense knockout fixture in the Champions League in the 2021/22 campaign, a chaotic coming together resulted in both sides losing control of their players.

The man from Birmingham had some choice words for Stefan Savic which were not taken very well by the Atletico Madrid defender.

6. The best thing since...what?

An interview with TalkSPORT went viral after Grealish had a slip of the tongue when attempting to praise his England side.

Claiming they were: "The best thing since sliced veg."

He later went on to deny this slip-up, but the video does not lie.

5. The party never stops

Fresh in the memory after Manchester City capturing their first ever Champions League trophy, Grealish was on fine form in the aftermath.

He was seen out the next morning as late as 5am, still in his full kit. Always the life of the party.

4. Never wait too long to get a party started

After the aforementioned European success, it is safe to say who was first to get on it.

Partying his way past reporters in the mixed zone, the winger had a long night ahead of him.

3. When dressing room shenanigans go too far...

The football dressing room is a setting that fans very rarely get to see.

What happens in there?

Presumably passionate team talks, professional conduct and an all-round seriousness...right?

Well maybe not always. Just make sure to watch out for any luxury items owned by an angry man from Birmingham.

2. Grealish's geography lesson

England teammate, Jordan Henderson, is unlikely to be receiving a Christmas card from the Grealish household anytime soon after putting his colleague on the spot in front of the cameras.

He appeared even more baffled at the map in front of him than the Chinese sentence he was previously asked to attempt.

1. Winding up his City teammates after Premier League win

Grealish won his first league title in the 2021/22 season and the fallout was brilliant.

Leading the party, he went on to thank Pep Guardiola for replacing Bernardo Silva in the title-clinching game.

He also claimed to be the only man to take on Kyle Walker, one-on-one.