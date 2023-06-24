Manchester City signing Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic would bring ‘Croatian belief and mentality’ to Pep Guardiola’s side, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.From their days with the Croatia national team, Jones has mentality, belief and resistance on the big stage will be a rife part of the pair’s respective mindsets and to swoop them both for just over £100m would be brilliant business.

Manchester City transfer news – Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed City’s signing of Kovacic using his trademark ‘here we go!’ phrase as the club will pay a guaranteed fee of £25m, with £5m of possible add-ons.Gvardiol of RB Leipzig is also of interest to the Spanish tactician and Football Insider have claimed that the Manchester-based club have already held initial talks with the left-footed gem.The promising 21-year-old defender has a value of £75m, per Transfermarkt, and would be a shrewd bit of business to serve as City’s long-term defensive option.Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has taken to Twitter to suggest that Gvardiol is just as keen as his potential employers for an overseas switch.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester City and their summer business?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “City’s move for two Croatians is obviously aimed at raising the levels of the team but more than that I'm told it is about maintaining the mindset of this squad. “We’ve seen from Croatia teams over the years how they have an incredible mentality and belief and resistance on big stages and those traits are engrained in players like Kovacic and Gvardiol. Their technical strengths are clear and obvious, and to get the pair of them at just over £100m would be a steal.”

What would each player bring to Manchester City?

Guardiola has the luxury of not often having to upgrade his players to reach the next level, but instead, it’s more about maintaining the outstanding levels to continue surpassing expectations and who knows, even win the quadruple.Gvardiol has been lauded as the “Haaland of defenders” purely for his physically able defending and his ever-expanding potential. Having attempted 87.18 passes per 90 with an 89% success rate, per FBref, it’s clear to see that he would integrate well into Guardiola’s possession-based ideology.The same website shows the imposing centre-back is also astute at progressing with the ball as he ranks in the top 1% of his positional peers for carries per 90, boasting an impressive 70.7 while being successful in 82.6% of his attempted take-ons, too.95-cap Croatia international Kovacic, however, seems more of a less conventional deal, with Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT he thought the signing of the 29-year-old midfield operator was ‘strange’.Guardiola’s reputation of developing players to the upper echelons of performance is evident, though, and should Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan elect to leave, Kovacic would slot in as a worthy replacement.Kovacic’s per 90 statistics from last season show that his passing ability will make him fit like a glove in Guardiola’s system as the former Real Madrid dynamo is in the top 8% of midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for passes attempted.