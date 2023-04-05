Manchester City now look "likely" to lose Aymeric Laporte in the summer transfer window, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Laporte has spent much of the current campaign sat on the City bench, with a move away from the Premier League giants now expected.

Manchester City transfer news - Aymeric Laporte

As per a report from 90min, both Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain have been offered the chance to sign the wantaway Laporte.

It's claimed Laporte, who earns a reported £120,000 per week at City, is currently unhappy with the amount of game time being handed to him by boss Pep Guardiola.

And the report suggests Guardiola and the City hierarchy are now considering green-lighting a departure.

Tottenham and PSG are just two sides who have been linked with the Spanish international, whose desire for more first-team minutes will likely push him away from City.

Having won four Premier League titles during his spell with the Manchester-based outfit, it's unlikely Laporte will have a shortage of suitors, should City sanction an exit.

Laporte arrived at City for what was at the time a club-record transfer fee, putting pen to paper on a move that cost the Blues £57 million (BBC Sport).

A fixture in the starting-11 for much of his time in east Manchester, Laporte has notched up an impressive 171 appearances for City (Transfermarkt).

The left-footed centre-back boasts a wealth of experience in the Premier League and Europe, making him an attractive target for clubs across the continent this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Laporte's future?

When asked about where Laporte is likely to be playing his football next summer, transfer insider Jones admitted Tottenham were interested in the defender, but questioned the legitimacy of the rumours.

On the 28-year-old centre-back, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "We've reported before that Laporte is likely to be one of the exits if they're going to happen. I would question whether he would go to Tottenham.

"I'm not sure that that's the sort of move Laporte has on his agenda if he's going to actually look to leave Manchester City.

"From everything I've heard, he would be looking to move abroad and wouldn't actually be looking to stay in the Premier League. So I'm not so sure about Tottenham as a landing spot.”

How has Laporte been playing this season?

Infrequent spells in the City team is rumoured to be the main driving force behind Laporte's desire to move away from City.

As per Transfermarkt, the ex-Athletic Club man has played just 16 times for City so far this season, with only seven of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Used primarily as a rotational squad option, it's likely Laporte will be lining up away from the Etihad Stadium at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.