Manchester City target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has comparable traits to Jack Grealish, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kvaratskhelia has been crucial to Napoli's pursuit of a first Serie A title since 1990 this season.

Manchester City transfer news - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that City are one of the clubs monitoring Kvaratskhelia ahead of a summer move.

Jacobs hinted that while there is no guarantee the Georgian superstar will ditch Naples for pastures new at the end of the season, Kvaratskhelia has garnered plenty of interest from Premier League suitors.

The journalist later added that because of Napoli's strong season, and the role Kvaratskhelia has played in their success, owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is likely to demand a big fee for one of his prized assets.

It's claimed by Football Insider that De Laurentiis and Napoli could hold out for up to £140 million for Kvaratskhelia, should clubs come sniffing this summer.

It comes amid interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, who are also said to be interested in landing the 22-year-old.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kvaratskhelia joining Man City?

Speaking in a fresh interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor likened Kvaratskhelia to an existing City star, hinting the Georgian could even be an improvement on their current options.

On Kvaratskhelia, Taylor said: “I do actually compare him to Jack Grealish in a sense, but he's got a little bit more pace and he’s got a much, much hungrier drive to score goals.

"I would like to see Grealish score more and I think Man City would probably be a good move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the same time. You look at a lot of other Premier League teams, and I think he’d fit in to any of them and I think any of them would take him at the moment.”

Would Kvaratskhelia be a worthwhile signing for City in the summer?

Should Kvaratskhelia decide on a move to City, he wouldn't be the first Georgian star to play for the Blues.

Georgi Kinkladze spent three years with the Manchester-based outfit when they were playing in the lower leagues of English football, with Kvaratskhelia, who earns a reported £25,000 per week, is said to have an affection for City because of his compatriot's time there (The Sun).

Regardless of where he plays his football next season, it's likely Kvaratskhelia will continue in the rich vein of attacking form he's displayed throughout this campaign.

Kvaratskhelia boasts an impressive 30 goal contributions from 30 appearances across all competitions this season (Transfermarkt), indicating his worth to Napoli's attack.

As per FBref, Kvaratskhelia ranks inside the top two per cent of wingers for touches in the opposition penalty area, despite having played less than one full season in Europe's top-five leagues.