Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been tipped to leave the club this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from east Manchester for the previous two summer transfer windows, but a deal has never materialised.

Manchester City transfer news - Bernardo Silva

According to Relevo, Paris Saint-Germain have earmarked Silva as their primary midfield target ahead of a summer refresh.

It's claimed the Ligue 1 giants are willing to stump up the cash City will ask for, finally bringing an end to Silva's three-year desire to leave the Premier League outfit.

Silva joined City as a 22-year-old in 2017, joining from fellow Ligue 1 outfit Monaco as part of a £43 million deal.

He's gone on to establish himself as one of the most important figures in Pep Guardiola's City side, lifting an impressive 11 trophies during his time with the club.

Of course, there is still the chance Silva could add a further three to his collection this season, with City in the hunt for a historic league, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

However, it's expected this current season will be Silva last in the blue of City, having been keen to leave the club for a number of years.

It was reported last summer that Barcelona were in keen pursuit of the Portuguese star, but ultimately the Catalan side were unable to pull a deal off.

Now, another year older, there is a growing feeling that Bernardo will depart Manchester at the end of the season.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Bernardo Silva's future at City?

When asked about the potential of Silva staying at City, Daily Express journalist Taylor suggested it was unlikely, instead hinting at a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

On the now 28-year-old, Taylor said: “I think Silva will maybe angle for a move again. We’ve seen him do it a couple of times. But the feeling around City is that he's just so important. Guardiola loves him and the club love him, but Silva has made no secret of the fact he probably wants to move on to a new challenge. Apart from the Champions League, he's won everything.”

What would City be missing if they sold Bernardo Silva this summer?

Silva, who has over two years left to run on his reported £150,000-per-week contract, has once again played an integral role for City this season.

The technician has featured 39 times for the Blues so far, netting four goals and providing a further five assists (Transfermarkt).

A supreme talent, particularly with the ball at his feet, Silva ranks inside the top one per cent of all midfielders for progressive passes per 90 minutes (FBref).

What's more, the versatile midfielder also sits inside the top one per cent of players in his position for touches in the opposition box, indicating his usefulness to City's attack.