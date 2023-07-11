Manchester City defender Kyle Walker could make a decision on his future "very soon", Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The right-back is attracting interest from Bayern Munich but is a player the Citizens seem keen to keep hold of this summer.

Manchester City transfer news — Kyle Walker

Last month, Sky in Germany (via Sky Sports) reported that Bayern were in advanced negotiations to sign Walker.

According to the same outlet, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been trying to convince the 33-year-old to swap the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

Walker's contract, which is worth £160,000 a week, claims Spotrac, expires next summer. However, there is no guarantee that he will be sold in this transfer window. That is because City want to extend his existing deal.

As per the Evening Standard, Pep Guardiola is eager for the Englishman to sign an extension after his role in the Citizens' historic treble last season.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kyle Walker's future at Manchester City?

Sheth says City fans can expect a decision on Walker's future to be made soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "He's entered the final year of his deal, so that's a big issue. The power is shifting towards the player. Of course, Manchester City will make the final decision because he's still under contract.

"We expect a decision, simply because pre-season's just underway now, to be made very, very soon. I'm sure Pep Guardiola will want to know as soon as possible who is in that squad for the forthcoming season and who isn't."

Who else could leave Manchester City this summer?

Walker is not the only high-profile player at City who is being linked with a move away from the Etihad.

Joao Cancelo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern, could also be heading for the exit door. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would love to sign the full-back. Whether the European champions would be willing to sell to their title rivals again, though, remains to be seen.

Another City defender, Aymeric Laporte, may be on his way out, too. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, there is a chance that the Spain international will leave Guardiola's side in this transfer window.

The Manchester club, then, could be about to lose three top defensive players. However, you would expect a team with their amount of quality to survive.

Looking at all of the above, there could be a lot of change at City this summer. Ilkay Gundogan has already departed the Etihad and it appears that the likes of Walker, Cancelo and Laporte could all follow the Germany international out of the exit door.

Guardiola, though, seems to be keen on keeping hold of Walker, which is understandable. He is a very seasoned Premier League defender who is able to play at right-back and in central defence. However, the England star may now fancy a new challenge after winning practically everything in a sky blue shirt.