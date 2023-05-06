Ilkay Gundogan missed from the penalty spot during Manchester City's game against Leeds and it's safe to say that Pep Guardiola wasn't happy about it.

The German international scored twice in the first half to put the Citizens 2-0 up at the break.

And when Phil Foden was fouled late in the second half, Gundogan stepped up to take the spot-kick, hoping to notch his first-ever senior hat-trick.

Surprisingly, the midfielder ended up hitting the post, much to the shock of those inside the Etihad.

To compound Gundogan's misery, Leeds then went up the other end and scored less than a minute later, thanks to a goal from Spanish star Rodrigo.

VIDEO: Gundogan's missed penalty vs Leeds

Guardiola's reaction to Haaland not taking penalty

Footage of a furious Guardiola has now emerged on social media, with the Spaniard livid that Erling Haaland didn't take the spot-kick.

Haaland, who has scored 51 goals already this season, is City's usual penalty taker whenever he's on the pitch.

Yet, the Norwegian seemed happy for Gundogan to try and complete his hat trick.

Guardiola, however, was less than impressed.

"You have to take it. Erling, you have to take it," the City boss can be heard mouthing."

VIDEO: Pep Guardiola's reaction to Haaland not taking penalty vs Leeds

You can imagine that Guardiola will certainly be having some words with Haaland and Gundogan after the game.

Indeed, Guardiola made it clear how he felt about the situation by substituting Gundogan before full-time.

As the midfielder came off, Guardiola did not offer the German a pat on the back or a handshake.

VIDEO: Guardiola's reaction to Gundogan coming off

Man City hold on for crucial three points

In the end, Gundogan's missed penalty did not end up costing City.

While Guardiola's team were made to work harder than they would have liked in the final few minutes, they still managed to claim all three points.

The victory takes them four points clear of second place Arsenal in the Premier League, with just four games remaining.

And with a Champions League semi-final and FA Cup final still to come, the dream of a historic treble is still on.