Manchester City are now 'expected' to have a decision on Riyad Mahrez's future in the coming days and weeks, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mahrez is one of a number of Premier League stars being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and City are reportedly open to selling him this summer.

Manchester City transfer news - Riyad Mahrez

Having played a somewhat subsidiary role in City's historic treble victory, speculation surrounding the future of Mahrez in England is beginning to grow.

It comes amid a summer shakeup from the Saudi Pro League, with the nation's Public Investment Fund looking to bankroll a number of deals for top talent from Europe's biggest leagues.

One of the players on their radar is Algerian international Mahrez, who according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already been subject to an approach from Al-Ahli.

Romano told his 15.7 million Twitter followers that the Saudi outfit have submitted a bumper offer for the winger, with their interest in the ex-Leicester City man reportedly genuine.

However, that's before Al-Ahli have approached City about the prospect of taking Mahrez, who has two years left on his current deal, away from the Etihad Stadium.

It's claimed by Romano that the European champions would demand a hefty fee for Mahrez, if they sanctioned a move, with no indication on what that could be being mooted yet.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Mahrez's City future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Galetti disclosed that a decision on Mahrez's future was expected sooner rather than later.

Insisting this wouldn't be a transfer saga that ran deep into the summer months, Galetti said: "It’s too early to say for certain at the moment, what the future of Riyad Mahrez might be.

"We know for sure he received a big offer from Al-Ahli three weeks ago that he rejected. But a few days before the Champions League final, the Saudi Arabian club presented a new huge bid. The response of the player has not yet arrived and is expected soon.”

Should Mahrez leave City for Saudi Arabia?

Having signed a two-year contract extension last summer, Mahrez currently pockets a healthy £200,000 per week and would continue to do so at City until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, for Mahrez, game time hasn't come as often as he probably would've hoped for this season, with the attacker having made a mere 22 starts in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

That's despite having been in the squad for all 38 matches, while suffering from very few injury problems, indicating Pep Guardiola could be looking to ease him out of the side.

Granted, at 32 years old, Mahrez is unlikely to be handed another contract extension at City, meaning a big payday in Saudi Arabia might appeal to the five-time Premier League winner.