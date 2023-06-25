Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez will 'find it hard' to turn down the money offered by Saudi Arabian clubs, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mostly because the money is ‘from another galaxy’ Jones told GIVEMESPORT, though the blistering wide man is still putting up commendable numbers in a star-studded City team.

Manchester City news – Riyad Mahrez

Having signed a two-year extension last summer, it seemed that the Algerian was not done with his time in the Premier League yet.

Though, his bit-part role in Pep Guardiola’s dramatic treble-winning campaign may mean his glittering stint in England is over, especially with lucrative offers swarming in from the Middle East.

90min have revealed that Mahrez is also a wanted man by Saudi Pro League duo Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, which could see the 29-goal Algeria international wind down the remaining years of his career.

The Daily Mail have reported that Al-Ahli are prepared to offer the player in question a three-year deal worth an eye-watering £85 million as the league look to bankroll a series of deals to become a force to be reckoned with.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano backed this claim earlier this month as he reported the Middle East outfit have confirmed their concrete interest, though the Italian did suggest that the European champions would not let him leave for free.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester City and Riyad Mahrez?

He said: “As for Riyad Mahrez, I think we’ll have to wait and see. He had a big impact last season. His numbers, he only managed 28 starts across the Premier League and the Champions League and his goal contributions across those two competitions was 20. And then over the two domestic cups, he got seven goals from seven outings – this is still a player that can still light up any stage and those numbers are pretty outrageous really.

“So, for a player that’s not really considered that important to Man City from a neutral point of view, he really is. I think, personally, it seems too soon for him to disappear to Saudi Arabia, but I’ve seen a lot of other players doing it. You know, the money is always hard to turn down as it’s from another galaxy.”

How has Riyad Mahrez performed at Manchester City?

In the Premier League alone this term, despite playing a subsidiary role, Mahrez’s numbers failed to wilt as he picked up five goals and 10 further assists, per Transfermarkt.

Sprinkle that with his terrific nature in front of goal in cup competitions, where he scored seven in the same number of games according to the same website, and it’s clear to see that the former Leicester City man has more to give.

WhoScored gave the £200,000 per week earner a 7.01 average match rating in the 2022/23 Premier League season, which sees him sit ninth among his teammates. While on face value this doesn’t seem too impressive, considering his side won a well-respected treble, bagging a ninth-placed spot is far from substandard.

Off the back of being a driving force in Leicester’s shock Premier League triumph, Mahrez rightfully gained a move to English stalwarts City in 2018.

Since his well-deserved switch across the country, the Sarcelles-born ace has racked up 236 appearances, scored 78 goals and provided 59 assists from the wide area.

Now on the wrong side of 30, Mahrez may be tempted by a big-money move to Saudi Arabia as his minutes at his current employers are only poised to decrease even more with further reinforcements they are eyeing to bring in this summer.