Manchester City announced the signing of Josko Gvardiol on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has joined the club in a €90m deal from Red Bull Leipzig, making him the second most expensive defender in football history.

He told Man City's official website after the move was confirmed: “I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

“To be joining City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

“To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond.”

How much is Gvardiol earning at Manchester City?

Gvardiol has signed a five-year deal with the reigning Premier League champions worth a cool £130,000-per-week, according to The Mirror.

The Croatian youngster, who is already one of the best defenders in world football, will be paid just under £34m over the course of his deal.

Every Manchester City player's wages

Following City's mega money move for Gvardiol, we have listed every Man City player's wages using figures provided by Capology below...

26 Rico Lewis - £5,000-per-week

Lewis is a huge talent. The 18-year-old burst onto the scene in the 2022/23 season, playing 23 times in City's historic treble-winning campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, he has agreed a new six-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2029. The deal has not yet been announced at the time of writing, though.

25 Taylor Harwood-Bellis - £7,500-per-week

Harwood-Bellis is a super talent who recently captained England to glory at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Anderlecht, Stoke City and Burnley in recent years.

However, getting into City's defence is an extremely tough task. The signing of Gvardiol has pushed Harwood-Bellis even further down the pecking order.

He could well be on the move again this summer, with Fulham and West Ham among the clubs believed to be interested in acquiring his services, according to The BBC.

24 Cole Palmer - £20,000-per-week

Pep Guardiola is clearly a big fan of Palmer. The Catalan manager decided against sending the English youngster out on loan in the 2022/23 season and called upon his services in 25 matches.

The 21-year-old could feature even more in the upcoming campaign following the departure of Riyad Mahrez.

23 Scott Carson - £30,000-per-week

Being a third-choice goalkeeper for a Premier League side isn't bad, is it?!

Carson didn't make a single appearance for City in the 2022/23 campaign. In fact, he has played just twice since signing for the club in 2019.

22 Maximo Perrone - £30,000-per-week

Perrone has found game time hard to come by since making the £8m move to City in January 2023.

The Argentine featured just twice for the Citizens in the 2022/23 campaign, coming on as a late substitute against Bournemouth in the Premier League and Bristol City in the FA Cup.

Perrone, who has five years left on his contract, will be hoping for more opportunities in the upcoming campaign.

21 Zack Steffen - £46,000-per-week

The United States international was shipped out on loan to Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season following the signing of Stefan Ortega.

Steffen underwent knee surgery in June and is expected to be out of action for much of the remainder of 2023.

20 Sergio Gomez - £50,000-per-week

Gomez signed a four-year deal with City in August 2022. The La Masia graduate made 23 appearances for the club in their treble-winning campaign.

Still just 22, Gomez will be looking to become a more permanent fixture in City's starting lineup over the next few years.

19 Stefan Ortega - £55,000-per-week

City signed Ortega to be their second-choice goalkeeper in 2022 and he impressed in his limited game time.

Ortega made 14 appearances during his debut season with the club, conceding seven times and recording an impressive nine clean sheets.

18 Ederson - £100,000-per-week

Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world but 16 City players are paid more than him. The Brazilian's current contract with the club runs until 2026.

Barring a huge drop of form, it is unlikely that he is replaced any time soon.

17 Julian Alvarez - £100,000-per-week

City's decision to sign Alvarez for €17million in 2022 proved to be a masterstroke.

The versatile forward managed to score 17 times in what was a highly successful debut season at the club.

16 Aymeric Laporte - £120,000-per-week

Laporte's future at City is in doubt. The Frenchman, who signed for City in 2018, was not first-choice in the 2022/23 season and featured in just 12 Premier League matches.

He has slipped down the pecking order even further following the signing of Gvardiol and could well choose to search for pastures new.

15 Josko Gvardiol - £130,000-per-week (per The Mirror)

Gvardiol has reportedly attracted interest from numerous clubs over the past few years but it was City who won the race for his signature this summer.

The 21-year-old is a strong defender who is capable of playing at centre-back or left-back. He will likely be a key player for the club from the outset.

14 Kalvin Phillips - £150,000-per-week

Phillips would have been hoping to play a big role for City after making the £45m move from Leeds United in 2022.

But his first season at his new club did not go to plan, to say the least. He played just 593 minutes of football in all competitions as he struggled for form and fitness.

13 Bernardo Silva - £150,000-per-week

Silva has produced so many magical moments since signing for the club in 2017.

Now 28, he is still one of their key players but there have been rumours that he could depart the club this summer. The Portuguese midfielder's current deal expires in 2025.

12 Mateo Kovacic - £150,000-per-week

Kovacic became City's first signing of the summer transfer window when he joined in a £30m move from Chelsea. He put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal worth a cool £150,000-per-week.

The Croatian midfielder has the tough task of replacing club legend Ilkay Gundogan.

11 Kyle Walker - £160,000-per-week

When you think of the best right-backs in world football, Walker is a name that immediately springs to mind.

Now 33 years old, Walker has not lost any of his electric pace and is still playing at an extremely high level.

He has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, though, with Bayern Munich believed to interested.

10 Nathan Ake - £160,000-per-week

Ake had a slow start to life at City but has now nailed down a first-team role at the club.

The Dutchman penned a new two-year contract extension this summer which keeps him at the reigning Premier League champions until 2027.

9 Ruben Dias - £180,000-per-week

Dias has been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since joining City in a £61.64 million move in 2020.

The Portuguese defender is set to stay at the club for many more years. He penned a new deal in 2021 that runs until 2027.

8 Manuel Akanji - £180,000-per-week

Akanji signed a five-year deal with City after making the move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

The Swiss defender enjoyed a dream first campaign at City as he featured 48 times.

7 Rodri - £220,000-per-week

Is Rodri the best defensive midfielder in world football? You can certainly make a case for him.

The Spaniard excels in the defensive side of the game but also contributes going forward. At the time of writing Rodri has scored 17 times for City, including the winner in their Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan in June 2023.