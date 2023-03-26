Manchester City's talisman Erling Haaland has been tipped to make a return from injury ahead of next month's clash with Liverpool, journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Haaland had been sent home from international duty with Norway, but O'Rourke doesn't expect him to sit out City's upcoming fixtures.

Manchester City injury news - Erling Haaland

As per the official Norwegian FF website, Haaland was granted permission to return to England earlier this week amid concerns surrounding a groin injury.

It came on the back of a sensational week for the 22-year-old marksman, who netted an astonishing nine goals in three matches for treble-chasing City.

Scoring the match-winner against Crystal Palace, Haaland followed it up with a mind-blowing five-goal haul against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, before bagging another hat-trick against Burnley in the FA Cup.

It took the ex-Borussia Dortmund man's tally for the campaign to a crazy 42 goals in all competitions, with the possibility of 18 more matches to come for City this season.

However, the injury news for Haaland, who boasts 23 caps for his country, had caused panic amongst the City faithful, with some questioning how long he would be out for.

Instead, there are suggestions that Haaland's early exit from international duty was only a precaution and the striker is likely to be involved for City going forwards.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Haaland's injury?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke hinted that Haaland is unlikely to spend much time in the treatment room.

On the prolific marksman, O'Rourke said: “I think it's more precaution that Haaland was sent home. I'm sure Manchester City don't want to take any risks with Haaland, especially at such a key stage of the season.

"They want to keep Haaland fit as they try and chase down Arsenal in the title race and look to win the Champions League as well.

"I think it's one of those ones where they’ll say let's give our star striker a bit of a rest, he doesn't need to be playing these games and aggravating any little knock.

"But I fully expect Haaland to be playing for Manchester City against Liverpool in the first game after the international break.”

What's next for Haaland and City?

Pep Guardiola's side will emerge from the international break with the most crucial part of the season awaiting them.

The Blues take on last season's Premier League runners-up Liverpool at the Etihad on April 1st, knowing anything but three points will give leaders Arsenal the chance to go 11 points ahead.

After that, it's league matches against Southampton and Leicester City, before the Gunners visit the Etihad in mid-April.

Of course, the Premier League isn't the only trophy Haaland and Co. are chasing, with the possibility of a historic treble still on the cards.

Bayern Munich are the last-eight opponents for City in the Champions League, before a potential semi-final, should they make it, against either Chelsea or Real Madrid.

In the FA Cup, City will need to beat Championship side Sheffield United in the semi-final, which could see them set up an all-Manchester final against rivals United, should the Red Devils get past Brighton & Hove Albion in their last-four clash.