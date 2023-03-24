Manchester City star Erling Haaland has the potential to out-do Sergio Aguero's legacy at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Haaland has taken English football by storm since arriving from the Bundesliga and Jones has tipped the striker to continue improving under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City latest news - Erling Haaland

Putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with the club, Haaland's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to City cost an initial £51 million, as per reports (Sky Sports).

It's claimed that after signing-on bonuses, agent fees and other associated costs are taken into account, the overall transfer fee came in closer to £85 million.

Astronomical figures, but so far it looks as if Haaland, who has featured 23 times for Norway, has proved his worth to Guardiola's side.

With just less than one-third of the campaign remaining, Haaland - who reportedly earns an astonishing £865,000 per week including bonuses - already boasts an eye-watering 42 goals from 37 appearances this season (Transfermarkt).

His form in front of goal has put City within touching distance of a historic Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

However, despite having spent less than one full season in England, comparisons to one of City's all-time greats have already started to be drawn up.

Aguero left the Manchester-based outfit as the club's all-time record goalscorer, having netted 260 times in sky blue (ManCity.com).

Yet, there are suggestions that should Haaland stay in England for a sustained period of time, the Norwegian goal-machine could eclipse Aguero's legacy at City.

What has Dean Jones said about Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero?

When asked about the comparisons to Aguero, journalist Jones insisted that longevity could cause Haaland to ultimately fall short of matching his Argentine predecessors' status.

On the comparisons, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the problem is regarding Haaland as a bigger legend and Aguero, would be the longevity of him at Manchester City. I think that's going to be the big sticking point.

"Obviously, the impact that he has had means he'll live forever in the hearts and minds of every Man City fan.

"It's absolutely ludicrous what Haaland has been able to do already. So who knows what he'll be able to do over the next two years?”

What's next for Haaland and City?

As Guardiola and Co. prepare for a season-defining run of games, there is concern over whether Haaland will be fit enough to feature for City, having withdrawn from the Norwegian camp through injury.

It comes at a bad time for City, with Liverpool up next for the Blues in the Premier League, before clashes against strugglers Southampton and Leicester City.

A tasty-looking Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich is also on the horizon for City, while an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United and the title-deciding visit of leaders Arsenal punctuate what looks like a tricky April for the reigning Premier League champions.