When he's on form, Bernardo Silva is a joy to watch.

The Portuguese playmaker has been in and out of Manchester City's team this season, mainly due to the wealth of options at Pep Guardiola's disposal.

But when it comes to the big, big games, Guardiola nearly always turns to one of his most trusted lieutenants.

The City boss did exactly that for the team's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

And the selection of Silva proved to be an inspired one, the 28-year-old scoring in a priceless 3-0 victory for the Citizens.

Video: Silva's second half goal vs Bayern

A decent finish, that - and some great work from goal machine Erling Braut Haaland, who was also on the scoresheet.

Silva lined up on the right-hand side of City's attack and was a constant threat throughout the absorbing 90 minutes of action in Manchester.

Alphonso Davies was given a torrid time, despite the fact the Bayern full-back is far quicker and stronger.

Instead, it was Silva's quick feet and dribbling ability that did the talking at the Etihad.

And in the second half, the former AS Monaco man had Davies and Leon Goretzka on strings.

There were nutmegs aplenty from the City man, and he nearly created a goal out of absolutely nothing.

Check out footage of the rather insane dribble, which is worthy of Lionel Messi in his absolute prime...

Video: Silva's insane dribble vs Bayern

Stop that, Bernardo!

If City had managed to score from the Portugal international's magic, we'd be talking about one of the all-time great Champions League assists.

But instead, we're talking about one of the Citizens' most impressive performances on the European stage.

Thomas Tuchel's Bundesliga leaders just could not cope with City's intensity, particularly in the second half.

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano had a bit of a shocker as well, which didn't exactly help matters for Bayern in a hostile atmosphere.

So, barring a miracle in Bavaria, City will be playing in the 2022/23 Champions League semi-finals.

Although when it comes to Bayern, never, EVER rule out a comeback...