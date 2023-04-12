Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano had a torrid time against Manchester City, as his side lost 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

And now, the France centre-back has been brutally slammed by both the media and fans for his performance, with L'Equipe rating him the worst player on the pitch last night.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was among those who took to Twitter to reflect on just how poor the 24-year-old had been for the Bundesliga giants.

For those who missed the game, Upamecano struggled to deal with City’s attack for most of the night, as the English team constantly found ways to bypass the Bayern backline.

While an incredible strike from Rodri opened the scoring for the hosts, Upamecano was at fault for the second goal after he was dispossessed by Jack Grealish, which eventually led to Bernardo Silva doubling City’s lead.

Thomas Tuchel couldn't hide his unhappiness with Upamecano

Unsurprisingly, it was Erling Haaland who got City’s third, taking his tally for the season to 45 goals in all competitions.

That was enough for him to break another record, as the Norwegian became the player to score the most goals in all competitions for any Premier League club in a single season.

But while City overran Bayern for most of the game, Tuchel was unhappy with how his side gave up their second goal and focussed on Upamecano’s mistake.

He described the incident as “half an own goal” after the game and also told L’Equipe that the centre-back made too many mistakes.

“There were two are three situations where he lacked a bit of concentration and made risky decisions. That should never happen at this level, in this part of the pitch. He will learn from it,” the coach said, via GFFN.

“We aren’t angry with him. He is still young and he will still make mistakes. But in a match at this level, you have to play without errors to achieve a result.”

Upamecano slaughtered by fans and the media after dismal showing v Man City

And Upamecano has been singled out by fans and newspapers alike, who highlighted his performance on what was a disappointing night for most Bayern players.

L’Equipe gave the 24-year-old just a two out of 10 rating for his showing on the night.

Meanwhile, German outlet Bild gave Upamecano a five out of five rating, the lowest rating a player can receive.

And fans also pointed out every mistake the defender made, with a compilation titled Upamecano’s “masterclass” being shared on YouTube.

The clip shows how loose and inaccurate his passing was during the game, and also shows his failure to mark City’s attackers properly at points.

You can watch the full clip below.

Video: Compilation of Upamecano’s errors against Man City

And criticism of Upamecano online became rife during and after the game, with Carragher among those to share their opinions on social media.

The Frenchman has looked solid at the back for the German team this season and helped Bayern get to this stage of the Champions League with a stellar performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

However, Upamecano will want to forget this night as quickly as possible, and Tuchel will need him back to his best if his side are to have any hope of a comeback in next week's second leg.