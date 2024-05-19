Highlights Manchester City made history with a fourth consecutive Premier League title triumph, becoming the first team to achieve this feat.

Phil Foden shone with two brilliant goals, setting the pace for City's comfortable win over West Ham United.

Rodri secured the victory for the home side after Mohammed Kudus' acrobatic effort made things nervy for Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City made history with a comfortable win over West Ham United in the final game of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The Citizens wrapped up their fourth successive league title, becoming the first team to do so in the history of the competition.

Phil Foden, fresh off the back of securing the Player of the Season award, got Pep Guardiola's men off to a brilliant start with a wonderful bending effort into the far top corner. The 23-year-old then added a second before the 20-minute mark as he cooly slotted past Alphonse Areola.

Mohammed Kudus gave the champions a warning with a beautiful overhead kick to reduce the home team's lead, but Rodri scored from long-range in the second half to make the three points - and the championship - safe. David Moyes bowed out for West Ham in defeat, with the Scottish manager already being announced to leave the club in the summer.

Manchester City vs West Ham Statistics Man City Statistic West Ham 73% Possession 27% 28 Total Shots 3 12 Shots on Target 2 11 Corners 2 2 Fouls 12

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Stefan Ortega - 6/10

Ortega was given no chance by Kudus' wonderful bicycle kick just moments after he did brilliantly to keep the Ghanaian out with a strong hand. The City goalkeeper had to remain alert throughout to ensure West Ham's sporadic attacks didn't result in the ball finding the net.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Used his recovery speed on a couple of occasions when the Hammers threatened to launch a rare attack on the home side's goal. The majority of Walker's work was done in the opposing half, where he supplied passes to the more creative players.

CB - Ruben Dias - 6/10

Dias has now won the league title in each of his four seasons in England and the Portugal ace showed why he's the first choice at the heart of the Citizens' backline with a cool performance against the Hammers. He was willing to get his body in the way when needed and didn't look nervous in possession of the ball.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Despite not keeping a clean sheet, it was a quiet afternoon for the City defenders. Akanji is always a dependable member of Guardiola's squad and showed this once more with his composure on the ball and ability to break play up on full display.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 5/10

Gvardiol had the toughest afternoon of all four City defenders as he came up against the lively Kudus. The Croatian was beaten a few times for pace by the winger, but kept working hard. He was a constant option on the overlap for Doku, although his attacking impact was significantly less than it had been in previous games.

DM - Rodri - 8/10

Like a conductor leading the choir, the Spanish midfielder kept the game ticking over superbly in the middle of the park for the hosts. His passing range was on full display and he provided adequate protection for the backline. His work is sometimes understated but vitally important to the Citizens. His strike in the second half made the game feel safe for his team.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

Along with Foden, the Belgian maestro set the pace in the early exchanges. He picked up pockets of space and kept his passes simple yet effective. Looked to be enjoying the freedom he was given by the opposition midfield, spending most of the game in and around the penalty area, looking to provide chances and get shots on goal.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 7/10

It's hard to nail down exactly where both Silva and Foden were playing as the pair interchanged throughout the match, The Portuguese star was as intelligent in his movement and use of the ball as usual. He popped up in the middle and on the right wing at times, causing headaches for opposing players trying to mark him.

RW - Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Caused constant problems for Coufal on the Citizens' left flank with his quick feet and direct dribbling. Doku forced a strong save from Areola in the opening 20 minutes as the hosts piled the pressure on.

ST - Erling Haaland - 6/10

Haaland was always looking to get on the end of deliveries into the penalty area but missed a glaring opportunity when he failed to make contact with the ball in the middle of the box. He wasn't too heavily involved in the build-up play, but was unlucky not to get his customary goal as he went close with a second-half header.

LW - Phil Foden - 9/10

The Premier League Player of the Season showed why he was named the best player of the 2023/24 campaign as his early screamer set the Citizens on their way to a fourth consecutive title. The Englishman was instrumental in everything positive City did going forward. He took his second goal brilliantly with a cool left-footed effort.

SUB - Nathan Ake - 6/10

Ake was brought on to replace Akanji and slotted comfortably into the City defence while having very little to do in his 20-minute cameo.

SUB - Mateo Kovacic - N/A

The midfielder struggled to make any impact on the game in his short time on the pitch.

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Alphonse Areola - 6/10

The shot-stopper came to his side's aid on several occasions. He could do nothing about Foden's two goals in the first 20 minutes but continued to keep his team in the game for longer than he had much right to with strong saves from Doku, Foden and co.

RWB - Vladimir Coufal - 4/10

Couldn't deal with the electric pace of Doku in the first half, in particular, as the Czech Republic international found himself in an extremely deep position constantly despite being utilised as a wing-back.

CB - Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Zouma was the best performer in the Irons' backline, but that's not saying much as the visitors struggled to cope with the new champions. The Frenchman did his best to keep the scoreline respectable with many blocks and interceptions.

CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos - 5/10

Mavropanos was unable to contribute to his current team doing his former employers - Arsenal - a favour. The Greek centre-back lost track of Haaland on a number of occasions and struggled to help his side relieve the pressure on Areola's goal.

CB - Aaron Cresswell - 5/10

The veteran defender was handed a rare start in an unusual role as a third centre-back. Cresswell struggled to deal with the clever movement of Foden, who was a constant threat in the left channel.

LWB - Emerson - 4/10

Emerson had a torrid afternoon as a wing-back. He tried his best to get forward on the rare occasion a counter-attack was possible for his team but spent most of his time chasing Foden's shadow.

CM - Tomas Soucek - 4/10

Soucek struggled to get near the likes of Silva and De Bruyne in the middle of the park as he looked like a player in need of the summer break. The midfielder tried his best to get stuck in but failed to match the speed of the match.

CM - James Ward-Prowse - 5/10

It was hard work for Ward-Prowse in a slightly deeper role than he's used to. The Englishman put in the required effort but still couldn't get near the opposing midfield players.

RW - Mohammed Kudus - 7/10

Kudus was a rare bright spark inside the West Ham attacking third. He forced Ortega into a rare save in the first half after breezing past the in-form Gvardiol. Shortly after, he scored a wonderful acrobatic effort to keep the game interesting.

LW - Lucas Paqueta - 5/10

If this was an audition for the Brazilian - who has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad - he would have failed miserably in comparison to a man he would be competing with for a starting berth (Foden). He did have brief moments of brilliance with his clever flicks and tricks being on display, but Paqueta didn't have a telling impact on the match as a whole.

ST - Michail Antonio - 5/10

Antonio huffed and puffed at the tip of the West Ham attack, but the striker cut an isolated figure for large spells of the game. His efforts went unnoticed, but he never stopped trying to get involved.

SUB - Edson Alvarez - 5/10

The robust midfielder was unable to turn the tide upon his arrival on the pitch. He gave away a needless foul outside the box that nearly led to a goal.

SUB - George Earthy - N/A

The youngster struggled to make any impact on the game in his short time on the pitch.

SUB - Danny Ings - N/A

The striker struggled to make any impact on the game in his short time on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Phil Foden

Foden was instrumental in his team's fourth consecutive Premier League success. None more so than in the very last game of the campaign. The English attacker scored two brilliant goals in the afternoon to calm any early nerves for his team.

He continued to be a threat in the match, showcasing his close control and dribbling ability. The 23-year-old made his impact felt, causing issues for the West Ham defence and midfield throughout.