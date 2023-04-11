Manchester City's Jack Grealish could be the star performer for Pep Guardiola's side against Champions League opponents Bayern Munich, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Grealish - who earns a reported £300,000 per week - is the man of the moment at City having shone in recent weeks, and Jones believes the forward could have a major part to play against the reigning German champions.

Manchester City latest news - Jack Grealish

Following yet another star showing against Southampton at the weekend, Grealish's second man-of-the-match performance in consecutive matches helped the Blues to a comfortable 4-1 victory on the south coast.

It was the first time in Grealish's close-to-two-year-long City career that the attacker had registered more than G/A contribution in back-to-back matches - an achievement that didn't escape the attention of Blues legend Paul Dickov.

Speaking to mancity.com, Dickov claimed the in-form Grealish was "one of the best players" in the Premier League right now, hinting it could be because "he feels he is one of the main men in the team".

Such adulation for the 31-cap England international comes after a difficult start to life at City, having joined from boyhood club Aston Villa for £100 million in August 2021 (Sky Sports).

Notching up just 10 G/A contributions across his 39 appearances last season, Grealish has already bettered his maiden campaign in blue and there are suggestions he could have a major role to play during City's hunt for a historic treble.

What has Dean Jones said about Grealish against Bayern Munich?

Hinting Grealish has now established himself as a crucial cog in the City team, journalist Jones tipped the ex-Villa captain to shine against Bayern in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final.

On the 27-year-old, Jones said: "Away from Erling Haaland, Grealish is probably the star boy for Man City right now. I think that this is something that Pep has perhaps been building towards and hoping he could unlock in Grealish.

"In the latter stages of this season, we could see Grealish produce the best form of his career so far and prove why Man City spent so much money on him.

"It's not going to be easy to do that against Bayern Munich, but at the same time, it's not impossible because Grealish really seems to believe in himself more than ever.”

What can Grealish and City expect from their clash against Bayern?

Locking horns with Bayern for the first time since 2014 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tonight, Guardiola and Co. will be expecting a tough challenge at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola suggested the Champions League isn't about "how good your form is in Premier League or FA Cup", instead insisting City had to "be there for 95 minutes".

Of course, there is also the added factor of new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel being in the opposing dugout for Guardiola, with the German coach having taken over the Bavarian outfit during the recent international break.

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, beating Guardiola's City in a tense 1-0 final, with the Premier League giants now sensing an opportunity for revenge this time around.