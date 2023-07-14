Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has come to a decision about his future amid interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mahrez is one of a number of Premier League players being courted by Saudi clubs, with Galetti admitting talks have already taken place between the two sides.

Manchester City transfer news - Riyad Mahrez

How do you improve after a treble-winning season? That's the question Pep Guardiola will currently be asking himself, as his City side prepare for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

After winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - the first in the club's history - last season, the Blues will be keen to build on their success and defend all three titles next time around.

It appears one of the methods being adopted by the Catalan coach is to ensure there are plenty of new faces in the squad, while ensuring there is a correct balance between experience and fresh blood.

That obviously requires players to not only arrive at the club, but also be sold, with Mahrez one current City man who is being heavily linked with an Etihad Stadium exit.

According to The Athletic, Al Ahli are readying a bid for Mahrez that would see City pocket a healthy £32 million for the 32-year-old.

Whether City intend on accepting the Saudi club's offer remains to be seen, but according to Italian journalist Galetti, the forward has already made a decision on his next move.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Mahrez and City?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Al Ahli's approach for Mahrez, Italian journalist Galetti admitted the player was swaying in a particular direction.

The reliable reporter claimed Mahrez has met with representatives of the Middle Eastern outfit and would be open to making a move there this summer.

On the ex-Leicester man, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Mahrez has reached a full agreement with Al Ahli for his transfer.

"The Saudi club now is pushing to Man City, trying to convince the English team to accept.

"Despite the position almost adamant of City - especially at the beginning of the talks - the pressure of the Saudi club turned the tables.

"The decisive week for Riyad to Saudi is coming: he wants the move.

"Now it's up to City and the feeling is that the Saudi club is not too far from convincing City to let him go.”

Who else might leave City this summer?

Should Mahrez depart for pastures new, he'll become the second of City's treble winners to have left the club this summer, with Ilkay Gundogan having already joined Barcelona on a free transfer.

But he's unlikely to be the last, with a number of disgruntled members of Guardiola's squad rumoured to want out.

The biggest name is perhaps Bernardo Silva, who has been pushing for a move away from City for some time and is attracting interest from Barcelona, according to reports from Spain.

Elsewhere, Aymeric Laporte is another name touted with a move away from the Premier League champions, with the £85 million-rated Josko Gvardiol expected to sign in his place.