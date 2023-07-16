Manchester City target and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would be willing to make the switch, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 38-cap Scotland international has been dislodged by Oleksandr Zinchenko in north London and so a spell at a different club will appeal to him.

Manchester City news - Kieran Tierney

At the back end of April, Manchester Evening News reported that Manchester City were ‘exploring’ the possibility of a Tierney deal with Pep Guardiola highlighting both full-back areas as areas of need.

Football Insider have insisted that Tierney’s current employers Arsenal are reportedly ‘happy to offload’ their left-back given they have ample depth in his role already, albeit for a fee worth £35m.

The Gunners’ mouth-watering £105m spend on Declan Rice means the club will have to sell some top players this summer as a means of balancing the books, meaning a deal for someone like Tierney is even more feasible than first expected.

What has Paul Brown said about Manchester City and Kieran Tierney?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I still think he’s a really good player. When he first went to Arsenal, he was that real kind of leadership material, and he gave them something that they just didn’t have, there was a sort of drive and determination there that really helps move them forward.

“I think in an ideal world, he’d actually probably be getting in the team at Arsenal every week and playing and being a key part of it again. I think essentially Arsenal would quite like for that to happen too but because they’ve signed players since there’s a lot more competition in that area of the pitch.

“So I think, you know, there’s no guarantee really that Tierney plays very much next season, and he might need a fresh start. I could see why he potentially would be thinking ‘Look, it’s going to be tough for me to get in this team much, and I need to be somewhere where I’m playing games.’ So yeah, I think if City’s interest does become more serious, I think he would love for that move to happen.”

What other clubs are looking at Kieran Tierney?

Should City elect to lodge a formal bid for Tierney, they will face competition from others for the Scot.

A surprise switch to Celtic could be on the cards as the defender, who spent five years in Scotland between 2014 and 2019, has said he will not ‘close the door’ on a return, according to The Scottish Sun.

Newcastle United are also in the mix, too, and are, according to Football Insider, strong favourites to win the bidding war for the 26-year-old.

Whether either club are able to compete with City is another question, though Tierney may opt for a move to Newcastle or Celtic in the hopes of regular football.

What’s next for Manchester City?

Led by the imperious Pep Guardiola, City won everything they possibly could last season, bar the Carabao Cup, which was lifted by their cross-city neighbours Manchester United.

And while, on the surface at least, it doesn’t seem as if the Manchester-based outfit will need to spend much time delving into the market, they do have their eyes set on some reinforcements this summer, with 'fresh talks scheduled' for RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

Mateo Kovacic has already been secured for £30m, per BBC Sport, and has been viewed as a reasonable replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who left for Barcelona.

The full-back areas are also in need of some TLC and so it would come as little surprise to see Guardiola and his team show concrete interest in Tierney, especially given he would be keen on the move.

His relatively low fee would also allow spending in other areas should they feel the need for further reinforcements elsewhere.