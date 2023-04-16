Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could utilise Erling Haaland's relationship with Jude Bellingham to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Bellingham is subject to much interest from various top European clubs, with Liverpool having recently dropped out of the race.

Manchester City transfer news - Jude Bellingham

Sought-after Dortmund midfielder Bellingham - who is likely to cost over £100 million - is destined to join either Premier League City or La Liga Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, as per a report in The Telegraph.

It's claimed Manchester United also hold significant interest, but the numbers relating to the deal would make it difficult for the Stretford-based outfit to complete his signing.

The report suggests the financial package continues to be driven higher by Dortmund, hence why one-time favourites Liverpool have reportedly dropped out of the running.

There are suggestions that City, who have been tracking Bellingham's progress in the Bundesliga, could look to offload players in the summer window to free up funds for the midfielder's arrival.

Bernardo Silva is one name being mooted with a move away from east Manchester, as Pep Guardiola plans a reshuffle of his current squad.

Having landed Bellingham's former teammate Erling Haaland from Dortmund last summer, there is a feeling that City now hold an elevated presence within the transfer market and can compete for Europe's most-wanted ready-made stars.

And with the Bellingham saga now in full throttle, there are suggestions Guardiola could use Haaland - who pockets £375,000 per week - as a "secret agent" in pursuit of the teenager.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Bellingham to City?

When quizzed about City's chances in the race to sign Bellingham, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted the Blues were in contention and could even turn to one of their current stars to help their cause.

On Bellingham, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "One other factor that you've got to take into account as well, is that last summer Manchester City signed someone from Borussia Dortmund in Erling Haaland, who has done all right for them you'd say.

"Now on 45 goals in all competitions, Haaland obviously played alongside Jude Bellingham and they're very close both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I just wonder whether Pep might use Haaland as his secret agent to drop a few texts asking Bellingham, why don't you come to the Etihad, that this is the place for you, we can rekindle our friendship, we can rekindle our relationship on the pitch as well.”

What would Bellingham offer City in midfield?

With rumours linking Bernardo with a move away from the club and captain Ilkay Gundogan's contract set to expire in the summer, there will certainly be space for Bellingham in the City midfield.

A dynamic box-to-box operator, Bellingham could see his game taken to the next level under Guardiola, should he sign for the club at the end of the season.

Boasting an impressive 17 G/A contributions for Dortmund already this season, it's easy to see why Bellingham is catching the eye of City and Real Madrid.

The Birmingham City academy graduate ranks in the top one per cent of midfielders for touches in the penalty area per 90 minutes, indicating just how deadly the teenager can be (FBref).