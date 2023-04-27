Manchester City took a massive victory in the Premier League title race last night with a 4-1 win over rivals Arsenal in the battle of the top two.

The win moves City to within two points of the Gunners with two games in hand, and truth be told, they made it look very easy on Wednesday night with everything they tried going exactly to plan.

This even stretched to a free-kick routine, which saw John Stones head home from a Kevin De Bruyne delivery to put City 2-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time.

And it seems they pre-planned the move beforehand.

John Stones and De Bruyne interaction before second goal

Footage from when City were setting up the routine shows Stones and De Bruyne giving each other a fist bump, behind the cover of Ruben Dias, as if they had something in mind. And sure enough, from the wand of a right foot of the Belgian, Stones got away from the Arsenal defenders to head home. Although the goal was originally ruled out for offside, this was overturned by VAR, with Ben White only just playing Stones onside.

De Bruyne also bagged two goals for himself, along with the inevitable Erling Haaland goal. And the result was proof that, when City are on form, they are so hard to stop. Every player seems to be on the same wavelength, and especially when De Bruyne is involved. He seems to have an almost telepathic relationship with goal machine Haaland.

What was said after Man City 4-1 Arsenal?

City boss Pep Guardiola said of the relationship between the pair: "The connection between Kevin and Erling is extraordinary, today we tried to use it as much as possible. I know the next three games are really important. The reality is today we are two points behind Arsenal, they are in front of us".

Stones himself has seen his stock rise significantly this season, playing in a more advanced defensive role, a role in which 'he has made his own,' according to former City defender Joleon Lescott.

Covering the game for BT Sport, Lescott said: "He (Stones) has been unique this season. You've seen other teams adopt a similar style, but the way he's performing with the ball at his feet, his recognition of patterns, he's picking up spaces, identifying where the next pass is. There are not many players with that capability, and he's obviously full of confidence."

Next up for Manchester City is a trip to Fulham on the 30th of April, while Arsenal host London rivals Chelsea on the 2nd of May.