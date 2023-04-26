Manchester City demolished Arsenal in their crucial Premier League clash on Wednesday evening.

City were five points behind the Gunners at the top of the table going into the match at the Etihad Stadium.

They managed to cut that gap to just two points after destroying Mikel Arteta's side.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones gave City a two-goal lead at half-time.

De Bruyne bagged his second of the evening and City's third nine minutes after half-time.

Arsenal had a glimmer of hope of getting back into the game when Rob Holding pulled one back with four minutes of normal time remaining.

But City held firm and the brilliant Erlling Haaland got on the scoresheet with virtually the last kick of the game to ensure City ran out 4-1 winners.

Piers Morgan's meltdown on social media after Man City 4-1 Arsenal

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was very optimisic about his side's chances before the game.

After seeing Arsenal's lineup, he tweeted: "Love this team. We’ll miss Saliba, but great to see Xhaka back. I think we’re going to win. COYG."

But he had a meltdown as City dominated proceedings at the Emirates Stadium.

With Arsenal 2-0 down at half-time, he wrote: "This is making me sicker than Monday’s dodgy sushi."

Morgan made his feelings known when De Bruyne made it 3-0 to the home side just after the break.

"We’re just giving this away. The ball, the match, the Premier League. Embarrassing capitulation by Arsenal.

So disappointing," he wrote.

He added: "At least put up a bloody fight, Arsenal. I don’t mind losing to a better team, which City clearly are, but I do mind losing so spinelessly."

When the full-time whistle blew and confirmed Arsenal's defeat, he wrote: "FFS. What a shambles.

"When I was vomiting violently into a toilet bowl at 2am on Tuesday, I never imagined that would be only the second most sickening experience of my week."

Fair to say Morgan was not impressed as he watched his side get outclassed in Manchester.

Man City cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League

Arsenal still have a two-point lead at the top of England's top tier.

But City have two games in hand over their rivals for the title.

Man City are next in action when they take on Fulham on Sunday April 30.

Arsenal take on Chelsea in a must-win clash at the Emirates Stadium two days later.