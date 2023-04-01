Trent Alexander-Arnold had a game to forget on the Premier League's return.

The mercurial right-back wasn't part of England's squad for the latest international sabbatical, despite being called up for the 2022 World Cup.

And judging by his performance in Liverpool's 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday, he didn't spend the break working on the defensive side of his game.

Up against the magnificent Jack Grealish, Alexander-Arnold was made to look like a rank amateur.

Every time Grealish picked up the ball on the left and drove at Liverpool's right-back, you expected something to happen in City's favour - and more often than not, it did.

In the end, MOTM Grealish finished with an assist and a goal to his name from perhaps his finest performance in a City shirt to date.

The City winger's goal was a magnificent right-footed finish, although Alexander-Arnold's defending in the build-up left a lot to be desired.

Yes, he was left in a 2v1 situation on the right, but let's not pretend that he still could not have done A LOT better.

And the fact Alexander-Arnold jogged to try and match Grealish's late run into the box is rather damning...

Video: Alexander-Arnold's defending for Grealish's goal

Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool as a whole just look a bit broken, don't they? Mentally and physically, they are just not the same team who came a whisker away from completing a historic quadruple last season.

In another moment, while City were 3-1 up and cruising on home soil, Alexander-Arnold went walkabout in the extreme, with his odd positioning noticed by fans on social media.

Check out the image...

Image: Alexander-Arnold went walkabout during Man City 4-1 Liverpool

Not a great look, is it?

Here's some more fan reaction to Alexander-Arnold's lacklustre display at the Etihad, including some mockery of his positioning for City's equaliser...

Trent and Liverpool have some serious work to do on the training pitch, because a place in the final top four is starting to less and less likely.