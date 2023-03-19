Manchester City will soon begin to further explore plans for next season as three key players are linked with a move to Barcelona.

Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva - who earn a total of £410,000-a-week between them as per Spotrac - have all been important figures for Pep Guardiola but could be allowed to leave in the summer amid interest from the Nou Camp.

Gundogan becomes available as a free agent, Bernardo almost agreed a move to Catalonia last year but could not due to registration issues, and Laporte is seeking a new challenge in his career - with La Liga top of his preferred destinations.

City are always open to players leaving if they no longer have their full focus on the club but that would obviously also be dependent on replacements being found.

Who could Man City sign if Gundogan, Laporte and Silva leave?

The name of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig is high on the agenda for defence while Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are potential midfield targets. Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone, 20, was signed in the January window and his future plan is to be decided later in the year while there is a vision for Phil Foden to - at some stage - revert to being a Bernardo style player in this squad. He shadowed David Silva in previous seasons with such a pathway in mind.

But City are on the lookout for players who can help them evolve ahead of next season too and continue to assess players from across South America and Europe.

Closer to home Rice and Bellingham will be two of the big storylines of the summer - and City will be in the conversation to some degree - but there is most intrigue around Gvardiol, who is under contract until 2027 in Germany.

Will Gvardiol move to the Premier League?

He has a decision to make over his future at the end of this season as he considers whether or not to push for a move. There is a feeling he might yet decide to stay one more year in Bundesliga. His release clause of €110m kicks in in 2024 but there is nothing to say a huge offer this summer could not tempt Leipzig to sell early.

City have a long-standing interest in the player though will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who looked likely to sign him last year. Interestingly, both those clubs are looking at Rice and Bellingham too.

A deal for Gundogan is easiest to finance for Barcelona, while interest in Silva has cooled since last year but it is believed the player could still come back into their thinking if their financial situation changes.

The exit of 28-year-old Laporte is not easy either, he has two years remaining on his City deal and in circumstances like these, when a player is exploring opportunities away, it will be the job of representatives to bring an enticing offer to City from any interested club. As has been well covered, Barca need players exits in order to sign players - with Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie all potential departures at a time when they are playing down the chances of Frenkie De Jong leaving.