Manchester City star Bernardo Silva could be offered a path to Spain even if Lionel Messi blocks the entrance to joining Barcelona.

Barca are long term admirers of City’s classy £43m midfielder and Paris Saint-Germain are interested too. But uncertainty around Messi’s future and which of those clubs he will be playing for next season will impact Silva.

Which other clubs could target Bernardo Silva?

And it is with that in mind that the possibility of a Real Madrid move could yet come into view.

Messi's new contract talks in Paris have not moved forward smoothly with figures in the game beginning to believe the door might genuinely start to open for him to return to Barca.

That would take some serious work to happen but to end his European career back in Catalonia before then moving on to Inter Miami would make sense as a narrative and is certainly something being looked at.

One man most central to the knock-on affect of this is Silva. PSG are expected to explore his true valuation soon but Barcelona are also interested in Manchester City’s dynamic Portuguese.

Why would Barcelona's interest in Silva end if they signed Messi?

A Messi departure at PSG could be seen as a positive in terms of them having space in the budget to sign Bernardo but it also depends how long the situation drags on. PSG already have recruitment staff looking at a variety of other targets for the next transfer window, with uncertainty over their financial situation.

Almost certainly the signing of Messi back at Barca would also end any potential pursuit there of Bernardo. Barca's interest is retained from last year.

There is a feeling he might even be too costly for both at a time when they are having to watch their spend levels due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

And that is a situation Real Madrid could yet end up taking advantage of. They are being kept in the loop with this whole situation and may yet decide to show their hand.

Manchester City are not in a hurry to offload Silva but would sell if his representatives bring an acceptable offer to the table.

Do PSG have alternative targets to Bernardo Silva?

PSG are believed to have an eye on the Premier League for other talent, especially as another departure is likely to be Renato Sanches.

Fulham’s Andreas Pereira has been mentioned as a target, after he made a stunning impact on the back of a transfer from Manchester United. He has been an ever present for Fulham this term with two goals and six assists from 27 starts, yet it is his work rate, pressing and ball retention that have really proved his worth in the team.

Pereira would cost at least £35million but even then Fulham are confident they will not lose him at a time when they are also fighting to keep fellow midfielder Joao Palhinha, who has also caught the eye of some at PSG.