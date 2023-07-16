Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is on Bayern Munich's shortlist, and Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT when they could make a move for him.

As well as the England international, the German giants are also thought to be interested in his team-mate Kyle Walker.

Man City transfer news — Kalvin Phillips

Falk initially reported last month that Phillips is a target for Bayern, who could now end up providing the 27-year-old with an escape route out of the Etihad.

He only joined City last summer, signing from Leeds United in a £45m deal, as reported by BBC Sport. However, his first season in Manchester did not go to plan.

While his side were, of course, able to win the treble, Phillips was barely used by Pep Guardiola. In the Premier League, for example, he managed to make just two starts (via Transfermarkt).

It is why a switch to Bayern this summer could make sense, and the former Leeds man could be joined by Walker at the Allianz Arena if he does decide to move. According to The Athletic, the Bundesliga outfit have a verbal agreement with his City and England team-mate over a transfer.

What has Christian Falk said about Kalvin Phillips and Man City?

Falk has hinted that Bayern could swoop for Phillips towards the end of the transfer window if the player signals that he wants to leave City.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's also on the shortlist of Bayern Munich. They have discussed him. I see him higher on the shortlist than Edson Alvarez at the moment. Bayern Munich don't need a No.6 so heartily like a striker, so they're taking time in this position and with this decision, and so they're waiting a little bit to the end of the transfer market.

"And if Phillips is not seeing a chance to play, they will try perhaps to get a deal done in any way, perhaps a loan deal, perhaps they buy him. But he has to give a signal if he wants to leave the club."

Latest Transfer News: Check Out All The Rumours And Gossip Here

Are Bayern Munich looking at any other Man City players?

On top of Phillips and Walker, Bayern are also thought to hold an interest in Julian Alvarez.

According to 90min, the Bundesliga champions are keen on the Argentine. However, the same outlet claims that City have dismissed the idea of parting ways with him this summer.

It comes as no surprise given the impact Alvarez was able to make last season. As per Transfermarkt, he managed to score 17 goals, including three in the Champions League as the Citizens went on to win the competition for the first time in their history.

As long as Erling Haaland remains at the Etihad, Alvarez will probably never be City's first-choice striker. Still, he has shown his value to the European champions and did get game time in the previous campaign, so it would be an utter shock if his employers allowed him to join Bayern this window.