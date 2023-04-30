Manchester City could make a shock move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse when the summer transfer window opens, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse has spent his entire career with boyhood club Southampton, but now looks likely to part ways with the south coast outfit at the end of the season.

Manchester City transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

As per a report by MailOnline, Ward-Prowse is expected to depart Southampton when the campaign concludes, even if Saints are able to pull off the great escape.

Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, it's likely Southampton will be playing their football in the second tier next season, casting doubt on the futures of various different big-name players.

Of course, the biggest of which is current Saints captain Ward-Prowse, who broke through into the Southampton first-team as a teenager and has gone on to feature over 400 times for the club (Transfermarkt).

Pocketing a reported £100,000 per week, Ward-Prowse is currently Southampton's highest earner, but the expectation is that the midfielder won't be at the club by the start of next season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT this summer represented Ward-Prowse's "last chance" to secure a move to an elite club, indicating it was time for the midfield anchor to depart Saint Mary's.

And now, with speculation surrounding a move starting to grow, one surprise name has been thrown into the hat.

What has Alex Crook said about Ward-Prowse joining Man City?

When asked about Ward-Prowse's next destination, talkSPORT reporter Crook indicated that City could be a potential suitor.

On the proposed interest, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Someone suggested Man City to me for James Ward-Prowse. He would be the perfect Pep player, but I'm not sure if he's quite that level. But it'd be really interesting to see how good he is with better players around him.”

Would Ward-Prowse to Man City make sense?

With over 330 Premier League appearances to his name, there is little doubt that Ward-Prowse - who could cost City £50 million - has established himself as one of the division's most consistent performers over the last decade (Transfermarkt).

Knowing what it takes to cut it in the Premier League, Ward-Prowse has certainly made a case for himself and is likely good enough to compete for one of the league's biggest clubs.

What's more, given the midfield rebuild facing Pep Guardiola in the summer, with the likes of İlkay Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva both linked with moves away, Ward-Prowse could represent a shrewd pick up for the Blues.

However, as seen with Kalvin Phillips' £45 million switch from Leeds United to City in the summer, the step-up in quality from playing for a club at the bottom of the league to one at the top can be quite stark.