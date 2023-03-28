Manchester City star Erling Haaland would likely accept a £500,000-per-week contract, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Haaland has enjoyed a stellar start to life in England, despite rumours of a move to Real Madrid continuing to surface.

Manchester City transfer news - Erling Haaland

As per a report by The Independent, Real Madrid are eyeing up a shock summer transfer for Haaland, despite the striker having spent less than one full season at City.

It's supposedly part of a wider revamp of the squad, which also includes signing England starlet and former teammate of Haaland's, Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid have held a long-standing interest in Haaland, whose weekly wage including bonuses is reported to land him £865,000 per week, having touted him as a potential Karim Benzema replacement last summer.

Instead, the son of former City player Alf-Inge Haaland decided on a move to the Manchester-based outfit, joining for a reported initial £52 million.

Haaland had penned a five-year contract with City, but a recent report from The Sun suggests he could be in line for a pay rise, which would earn him £500,000 per week and extend his deal a further year.

What has Dean Jones said about Haaland to Real Madrid?

When quizzed on the situation, transfer insider Jones hinted that Real Madrid are unlikely to drop their pursuit of Haaland.

On Haaland, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It’s still expected that Real Madrid will try to get him at some point.

"They’ll also be looking at the Kylian Mbappe situation all the time and wondering what’s going on there and whether Real Madrid are still going to be interested in signing him.

"That being said, I think if Man City are genuinely offering Haaland a £500,000-a-week contract, then he'll sign it.”

How has Haaland performed this season?

Few could've properly imagined the impact Haaland would've had on the Premier League when he arrived at City in the summer, with the Norwegian currently on course to smash the division's top-scorer record.

Boasting an astonishing 28 goals after 26 league appearances, Haaland needs to find the net five more times in City's remaining 11 Premier League outings to take the record outright.

Overall, Haaland's goal return has continually impressed this season, as the ex-Borussia Dortmund man already has 42 goals to his name across all competitions.

It's clear why Real Madrid are courting the talismanic striker, but should he accept City's rumoured contract offer, it appears Pep Guardiola and Co. will be keeping their hands on Haaland for the foreseeable future at least.