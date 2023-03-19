Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has "silenced the critics" with his five-goal haul against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals across all competitions against the Bundesliga side on Tuesday night.

It was an evening to remember in East Manchester for Haaland. With City at risk of being dumped out of the Champions League, the Norwegian international put on a performance for the ages, netting five goals during the Sky Blues' resounding 7-0 win over Leipzig.

Taking the aggregate scoreline to 8-1 overall, Haaland deservedly picked up the UEFA Player of the Match trophy, while also becoming just the second player in history to be awarded two 10/10 ratings by French sports newspaper L'Équipe.

Alongside his impressive haul in the Champions League last-16 clash against Leipzig, Haaland also smashed a number of records, including the most goals scored by one City player ever in a single season.

Such a record had stood for the best part of 100 years, with Haaland's current total of 39 goals surpassing City legend Tommy Johnson's tally set in the 1928/19 season.

Elsewhere, Haaland also became just the third player to net five goals in a single Champions League game, while becoming the fastest player ever to reach 30 goals in the competition's history.

Having joined from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £52 million last summer, Haaland has settled to life in Manchester and has been dubbed a "generational" talent.

While the ex-Dortmund man is already enjoying a truly phenomenal campaign, there are suggestions that Haaland could still improve even further at City this season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Haaland's potential to improve?

When quizzed on whether Haaland had answered the questions hanging over his head at the beginning of the season, journalist O'Rourke admitted the 22-year-old forward had put to bed any lingering doubts.

On Haaland's season for City, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Haaland has silenced the critics throughout the season.

"His goal-scoring record has been amazing and if this is Manchester City not using Haaland to his full potential, that's a real worry for the rest of the Premier League and everybody else.

"With 39 goals this season as well, five goals in that Champions League destruction of RB Leipzig, he's just a goal-scoring machine.”

How many goals could Haaland end up with this season?

Already into the latter stages of both the Champions League and the FA Cup, should City progress to the final of both competitions, there is a possibility Haaland could play up to 18 more matches for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

With 42 goals in 37 matches so far, Haaland is currently averaging over a goal per game, meaning a sensational tally of 50 for the season is not out of the question.

Of course, not only would that rely on City reaching both the final of the Champions League and the FA Cup, but it would also mean Guardiola affords Haaland game time in every match.

It's likely the next record Haaland will have his sights set on is the all-time goal record for a singular Premier League season, which is currently held by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward netted 32 goals during the 2017/18 campaign, with Haaland's league tally just four behind that number already.