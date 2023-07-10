Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte could decide to leave the Etihad this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Citizens are working on a deal to sign RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol and Sheth thinks his arrival would push the 29-year-old further down the pecking order.

Manchester City transfer news — Aymeric Laporte

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a chance that Laporte departs City before the transfer window closes.

He made just 11 starts in the Premier League last season, as per Transfermarkt, and that figure could drop in the upcoming campaign if the European champions manage to land Gvardiol.

"Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Leipzig's sports director Max Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper.

"We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Aymeric Laporte's future at Manchester City?

Sheth thinks Gvardiol's potential arrival could push Laporte out of the City door.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "You probably have to look at someone like Aymeric Laporte, who was such a mainstay a couple of seasons ago in that first team at Manchester City. He found his opportunities limited in the first team last season.

"If they were to bring in someone like Gvardiol, I would expect Laporte to think, 'OK, if my chances were limited last season, if a player like Gvardiol comes in, I'm going to be pushed further down the pecking order.' Perhaps he will then think about a new club for the summer and for next season."

Are any clubs interested in Aymeric Laporte?

According to Galetti, Chelsea have asked for information on Laporte. However, it would be a bit of a surprise if the Blues ended up going after him. They already have Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah in their squad.

It is thought that Aston Villa have also shown an interest in the Spain international, but their move for his La Roja team-mate Pau Torres probably makes a switch to Villa Park unlikely.

As per The Guardian, the Villans have agreed a £35m deal with Villarreal to sign the 26-year-old.

At some stage of this window, though, you would expect Laporte to have serious suitors if he does decide to leave City. The former Athletic Bilbao star is a quality ball-playing centre-back when he is fit.

Over the last year, Laporte has ranked in the 99th percentile for progressive passes and the 99th for progressive carries among centre-halves (via FBref). It is no surprise that City and Pep Guardiola were willing to pay £57m for him in 2018, as reported by BBC Sport.

With Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake all at the club, though, he is no longer one of the first names on the team sheet. Add Gvardiol to the mix, and things could get even worse for Laporte, which is why a move this summer makes a lot of sense.