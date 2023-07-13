Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is nearing a decision on his future, journalist Dean Jones suggested in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Silva has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, but Jones believes if he does leave the club, City already have a replacement lined up.

Manchester City transfer news - Bernardo Silva

Despite winning the Champions League for the first time in their history last season, City have wasted little time in re-shaping their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

Mateo Kovacic arrived at the club from Chelsea in a deal worth £30 million last month, just days after it was confirmed treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan was Barcelona-bound.

Gundogan played a key role in City's Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League success, but the Manchester-based outfit were happy to let the German leave for pastures new at the end of his contract.

It's all part of the approach adopted by the Premier League champions, which doesn't see them stand in the way of players' desires to leave, should a suitable offer arrive in their inbox.

And one man who has been tipped with a City exit for some time now is midfield maestro Silva, who according to reports is being courted by multiple clubs this summer.

As per CBS Sports, Silva is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, with big spenders Al Hilal reportedly readying a £60 million move for the Portugal international.

It's also suggested that alongside the Saudi offer, Silva is also a target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who could match Al Hilal's £60 million offer.

What has Dean Jones said about Silva and Man City?

Recognising that a decision on Silva's future was likely to arrive in the coming days and weeks, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that a City exit is now expected.

On the 28-year-old, Jones said: “Bernardo Silva is waiting for this PSG deal to come together and if that doesn’t happen very soon I think he will give serious thought to the other possibilities out there.

“When speaking to people in the game that know a bit more about his situation, it really does sound like he has decided he will be looking for a new challenge for next season.

“I know we’ve been here and said this before, but this time it is likely he actually goes and we could be looking at a blockbuster deal for him.

“There is a strong feeling that the PSG offer comes together but beyond that I think the prime option for him will be to join the Saudi Pro League and discover more about what is truly on offer there for him and to follow the array of stars that have already landed there.

“He has an early indication already of the staggering numbers on offer to him and it will be difficult to turn down but Bernardo is equally about ensuring he finds a footballing project that satisfies him.

“Barcelona obviously hold interest too and he wanted that move previously. His old teammate Gundogan has moved there and it seems a bit tricky for that to come together as it stands.

“City never stand in the way if a player is determined to leave the club and one thing to look out for if he does go will be how Phil Foden’s role in the team begins to alter.

“It is felt he could play the Silva role in the squad next season if this opens up as expected.”

Who will replace Bernardo at City?

After missing out on Declan Rice, who opted on a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal instead, City didn't immediately test the market for an alternative option.

And that's likely to be the case if Silva leaves for pastures new this summer, with a belief, as alluded to by Jones, a replacement can be found within the squad.

Foden came on as a substitute against Inter Milan in the Champions League final, playing in an unfamiliar central midfield position.

Should Silva depart City in the summer transfer window, don't be surprised to see English starlet Foden plug the gap left behind by the former Monaco man.