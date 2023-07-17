Manchester City are close to deciding on the future of Riyad Mahrez, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mahrez is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, but Romano insists the transfer will hinge on City sanctioning a sale.

Manchester City transfer news - Riyad Mahrez

If you could design the perfect way to leave a club, doing it on the back of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble is about as good as it can get.

That's the decision sitting in front of various City first-teamers, who fresh on the back of securing the club's first-ever Champions League crown, are now considering their futures away from the Etihad Stadium.

One of the most notorious names in the list of wantaway stars is Mahrez, who according to The Athletic is the subject of a big-money bid.

Al Ahli are the side reportedly courting the winger, with a proposal in the region of £30 million expected to be offered to City, alongside the £25 million in wages presented to Mahrez.

The same report later states that Mahrez, who joined City from Leicester City for £60 million in 2018, has approved the terms of the contract, meaning just a fee is needed to be agreed for the move to go through.

However, as claimed in The Athletic's story, the move could depend on the Blues sourcing a replacement for Mahrez, with a list of options currently being drawn up.

And now, Romano, who told his 16.9 million Twitter followers this morning that Al Ahli and City were locked in discussions, expects a firm decision in the coming days.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mahrez and City?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT today, transfer expert Romano hinted that almost everything was in place for the deal to be given the green light.

Admitting the onus was now on the Premier League champions to accept the offer, Romano believes Mahrez is swaying towards a Saudi switch.

On the 32-year-old, Romano said: “Yeah, it's close. It's close because late yesterday night, the player’s camp informed Manchester City for the first time about the possibility to join Al Ahli.

"The agreement between Mahrez and Al Ahli is imminent, the contract is ready.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for City this summer?

It's already been a busy summer for the treble winners, with Barcelona-bound Ilkay Gundogan having been replaced by the £30 million purchase of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

And if Pep Guardiola gets his way at the Etihad Stadium, Kovacic won't be the only Croatian international to link up with City, as the east Manchester-based outfit are also close to a deal with RB Leipzig for Josko Gvardiol.

A recent report by The Daily Mail indicated City remained determined to tie up a deal for the promising defender, despite progression having stalled during the £85 million transfer negotiations.

At 21 years old, Gvardiol is considered one of the best young centre-backs in world football, with City planning for the future by securing the 21-cap Croatian international's services.