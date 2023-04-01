Manchester City will have a huge summer decision to make over the "unhappy" João Cancelo, Transfer Insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Cancelo departed the reigning Premier League champions in the January transfer window, but is set to return to City after the season concludes.

Manchester City transfer news - João Cancelo

According to a report by 90min, Cancelo is likely to have a number of suitors from across Europe when the summer transfer window opens.

It's claimed Cancelo, who departed for Bayern Munich on loan in January, will leave City when the campaign finishes.

As per the same report, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern will all look to sign the Portuguese international on a permanent transfer.

However, it's expected that should Bayern target his services on a full-time basis, it will be for a cheaper fee than the €70 million option to buy included as part of Cancelo's loan agreement.

With plenty to be decided between now and the start of the summer transfer window, the conversation has switched to whether or not he has a future at City instead.

It's a little over a year since Cancelo, who arrived from Juventus as part of a move worth £60 million in 2019, put pen-to-paper on a new contract which the club, taking his existing deal's expiry date up until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Instead, Pep Guardiola and Co. face a tough decision in the future as to whether they wish to keep Cancelo on board, or cash in on the troublesome defender.

What has Dean Jones said about Cancelo's City future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Transfer Insider Jones hinted that Guardiola could be left with a big decision to make over Cancelo's future.

On the 28-year-old's current situation, Jones said: "I don’t think Pep will necessarily have regrets over it, because Cancelo clearly was unhappy with certain aspects of how things were going. And Pep wasn't going to stand in his way if he wanted a change.

"Now things haven't necessarily gone the way that Cancelo wanted since then either, Bayern Munich aren’t going to be signing him.

"So then it’s put back on the player, do you have the fight to get back in this Man City team? Or do you want a completely fresh challenge?”

How has Cancelo performed since moving to Bayern Munich?

Of course, Cancelo could still have a vital part to play in City's current campaign, with the two clubs set to meet each other in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Cancelo has had a mixed start to life since moving to Bavaria, featuring in six of the seven Bundesliga matches, while registering just 49 minutes on the pitch across both legs of Bayern's round-of-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain (Transfermarkt).

Despite the limited time on the pitch, Cancelo has still shown glimpses of quality for the Bundesliga outfit, with WhoScored handing the defender a 7.33 rating for his league showings so far.

Now, with Thomas Tuchel having replaced the departing Julian Nagelsmann in the Bayern hot seat, Cancelo will be hoping he can haunt his parent club when the pair go head-to-head in the Champions League next month.