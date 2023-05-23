Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich would suit Pep Guardiola, says journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones can't see Bayern Munich entertaining any offers for the midfielder this summer.

Man City transfer news — Joshua Kimmich

According to The Sun, Guardiola is considering making a move for Kimmich when the transfer window opens.

Ilkay Gündoğan is out of contract next month and the outlet states that City could try to sign his Germany team-mate to replace him.

City and Bayern have already done business this year, with the former allowing João Cancelo to join the latter on loan. Whether that'll have any impact on the Citizens' potential move for Kimmich remains to be seen.

The 28-year-old, who's earning roughly £300,000 a week, as per Salary Sport, is currently valued at around £70m by Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Joshua Kimmich and Man City?

While Jones thinks Kimmich would be a good fit for City, he can't imagine Bayern selling him this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I don't think it's something that they're willing to entertain. There's definitely going to be interest around Kimmich. I don't doubt that for one second because he's one of the most talented footballers and versatile footballers that you'll find across European football, and he would absolutely suit Pep Guardiola. But at the moment, I don't feel like there's much chance of it happening."

Will Man City sign Joshua Kimmich?

It's easy to understand why City would want Kimmich. As Jones mentioned, he's talented and versatile, with the Germany international able to play in midfield and at right-back.

Speaking about the player a few years ago, Jose Mourinho told DAZN (via GOAL): "I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... He has the qualities to be anything!

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there. I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

However, Kimmich seems to be too much of an important asset at Bayern for the German giants to sell him. He's actually the highest-rated footballer in Thomas Tuchel's squad on WhoScored after making 32 Bundesliga appearances this season.

There's no guarantee that Gündoğan will leave the Etihad in the summer, but if he does, it'd be a bit of a surprise if Kimmich is his replacement and Guardiola gets his reunion with his former player.