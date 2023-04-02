Manchester City could find the potential heir to Kevin De Bruyne's throne by signing starlet Florian Wirtz, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

Wirtz is subject to interest from various European clubs and O'Rourke fancies the teenage sensation to emulate Belgian superstar De Bruyne.

Manchester City transfer news - Florian Wirtz

According to a report by 90min, City have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz.

It's claimed Wirtz, who is valued at £75 million by Transfermarkt, has caught the eye of City boss Pep Guardiola, with the Blues keen on signing the advanced playmaker.

Wirtz's career was forced to grind to a halt last year, when the Leverkusen man was sidelined due to a nasty knee ligament injury, which eventually cost him his place at the 2022 World Cup.

But now back in the Bundesliga side's starting-11, the German international is garnering attention from across the continent, with Europe's biggest names starting to show interest.

It is claimed that City have held a long-standing interest in Wirtz, but a potential move to East Manchester could be halted by the midfielder's lengthy contract with Leverkusen.

Currently tied down to the North Rhine-Westphalian outfit until the summer of 2027, it's likely a big fee will be needed to land Wirtz's signature.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wirtz to City?

Impressed by what he's seen from the teenager, journalist O'Rourke tipped City to be at the front of the queue, should Wirtz become available on the market.

On the 19-year-old, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Florian Wirtz is a top player and a number of big clubs across Europe are linked with him as well.

"He could be a potential replacement for De Bruyne at City, as he’s got a similar style of play to and is a real classy playmaker.”

What would Wirtz offer Guardiola and City?

As O'Rourke alludes to, Wirtz - who has previously been dubbed a wonderkid - is one of the hottest prospects in European football and looks destined for a fruitful career in European football.

Should City stump up the cash for the talented teen, it's likely they'll have a player who is capable of dominating the Premier League for years to come.

When compared to other European starlets, Wirtz ranks highly, with the German averaging more assists per match than all of Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Jamal Musiala and Gavi (FBref).

What's more, Wirtz is also an accomplished passer of the ball, as he currently averages over 50 passes and seven progressive passes each game.