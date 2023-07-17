Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez is being linked to Bayern Munich, and Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT what is happening on the German club's side of things.

The Argentine only joined the Citizens last year but is attracting interest after an impressive debut season in England.

Man City transfer news — Julian Alvarez

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that City will not allow Alvarez to join Bayern this summer.

It comes after Falk reported that the Bundesliga side are interested in signing the 23-year-old if they fail to land Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Alvarez was brilliant for City last term, so you can see why a club like Bayern would want him. In 49 appearances, he scored 17 goals, as per Transfermarkt.

The Argentina international, who won the World Cup with his nation towards the end of 2022, is currently valued at around £85m by the CIES Football Observatory.

What has Christian Falk said about Julian Alvarez and Bayern Munich?

Falk has told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern held a meeting last Tuesday and Alvarez's name was mentioned during it.

On the German champions and City Star, the journalist said: "They don't have, at the moment, a head of sport since Hasan Salihamidzic was fired. That's why there is always a group of people. I call them the 'Magnificent Seven' because there are seven people on the board and in talks.

"Thomas Tuchel is one of them and they had a meeting last Tuesday. And there they discussed names and one of the names was Julian Alvarez."

What is the latest news on Kyle Walker's potential move to Bayern Munich?

Alvarez is obviously not the only City player Bayern are interested in. The six-time Champions League winners are keen on Walker, too, and it looks like they have a very good chance of getting him.

According to The Athletic, the defender has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern to join them this summer.

A deal is not done yet, though, with City and their German counterparts still needing to agree a fee over a transfer. Walker is out of contract in 2024, so the decision-makers at the Allianz Arena will be hoping that he does not cost too much money.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently gave his thoughts on the uncertainty surrounding Walker's future and thinks Pep Guardiola may be partly to blame.

His time at the Etihad has been a successful one, with the right-back having managed to win the Premier League on five occasions and the Champions League once. His spell in blue, though, looks like it could be coming to an end.

The same, however, cannot be said about Alvarez. While Bayern may be interested in him, the former River Plate man has not been at the European champions for too long. He is definitely not someone Guardiola and the club are going to want to lose so soon, especially after the impact he has made.