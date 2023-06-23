Manchester City target Joško Gvardiol has given the green light to a move to the Etihad this summer, Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

According to the Italian journalist, the defender is close to agreeing personal terms with the Premier League champions, though it remains to be seen whether an acceptable offer will be made to RB Leipzig.

Man City transfer news — Joško Gvardiol

Last week, the reliable Fabrizio Romano reported that negotiations between City and Gvardiol over personal terms were going well.

It is not quite clear how much the Croatian will cost; however, he does have a release clause in his contract, though that only becomes active next year.

According to Sky Sports, that clause is set at a whopping £98m, which would make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in the world if activated.

City, though, look determined to sign him now so will have to agree a fee with Leipzig.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Joško Gvardiol and Man City?

Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Gvardiol has said yes to a move to City.

On the 21-year-old, the journalist said: "The Croatian player has already given the green light for the move, no issues on personal terms. He's on the verge of agreeing a long-term contract until 2028."

Why do Man City want Joško Gvardiol?

Gvardiol is the kind of centre-half who can help City to play out from the back.

As per FBref, the Croatia international has ranked in the 99th percentile for passes attempted and the 96th for successful take-ons among his positional peers over the last year.

He is a ball-playing defender, perfect for Pep Guardiola's style, and at just 21 years of age, he should only get better.

"Gvardiol is the best centre-back in the world," his national team manager Zlatko Dalić told the media (via talkSPORT) during the 2022 World Cup. "The way he plays, with what elegance he carries the ball."

Guardiola may also want Gvardiol because of the possible departure of Aymeric Laporte this summer. As per Football Insider, the Spain international is attracting interest from multiple clubs and City are prepared to let him go.

The Citizens are the best team in the world right now, winning the Champions League earlier this month to complete their treble. However, it is quite clear that Guardiola will not rest on his laurels as he targets more high-quality players like Gvardiol.