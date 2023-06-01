The most important thing for Manchester City target Alexis Mac Allister in deciding his future will be the manager he plays under, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mac Allister appeared to play his last game for Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, with the midfielder visibly emotional as he clapped supporters and embraced his current manager Roberto De Zerbi following a 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa.

Manchester City news - Alexis Mac Allister

The Mirror reported last week that Manchester City were set to 'hijack' Liverpool's move for the Argentine international, with Pep Guardiola viewing Mac Allister as the ideal replacement for both Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva, who could leave the club this summer.

They also highlighted the post-match interaction between Guardiola and the player following City's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday, noting the 'warm embrace and quick word' the pair shared after the final whistle.

Despite this, Liverpool remain the favourite for the player's signature, with Jurgen Klopp desperately needing central midfield reinforcements this summer. They will, however, only be able to offer Europa League football to Mac Allister - with Brighton themselves also qualifying for the same competition.

What has Crook said about Mac Allister?

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "I was quite interested in the long embrace between Mac Allister and Guardiola. I think he would jump at that chance because what I have been told all along is that the most important thing to Mac Allister is the coach that he's going to be playing for, that stability.

"To be fair, Liverpool do also offer that with Klopp."

Where will Mac Allister end up?

City will be playing in the Champions League and Guardiola and his brand of football are a massive draw. That being said, Mac Allister will know that players often take a while to settle in at City and he won't be guaranteed minutes whatever the eventual fee paid - just take a look at Kalvin Phillips this season.

At Liverpool, he would likely be starting week in and week out. The downside is that they are currently not as likely to challenge for the Premier League. Still, with the right signings and only Europa League football to worry about, they might not be too far off next season if Mac Allister does join.

If Gundogan and Silva do leave City then that opens up a perfect gap in their lineup for Mac Allister to fill. Otherwise, he will likely be moving to Anfield and helping push the club back towards competing for trophies.