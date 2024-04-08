Highlights Mikel Arteta's arrival as Arsenal manager has coincided with the Gunners spending big in the transfer market.

Manchester City have not been averse to paying big-money either, splashing out on the likes of Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish in recent years.

Arsenal have a significantly higher overall net spend than Manchester City over the past five years.

Manchester City and Arsenal have epitomised the modern state of football in the Premier League recently. Both teams are run by highly tactical managers, who will go into every detail to dominate possession and dictate their seasons.

One team has had far more success than the other, with Pep Guardiola and Man City even winning the treble in 2023. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have just one title to their name - the 2020 FA Cup - which was won before the Spaniard had even implemented his own philosophy.

None of their tactical dominance would be possible without financial backing, though. Managers bring ideas, but they have to have the tools to be able to make it happen — and that's part of the modern attitude in the sport. Over the past five years, from 2019 to 2024, the Gunners and the Citizens have spent a staggering amount, but they both spent less than Chelsea and Manchester United.

Overall Net Spend

Over the past five years, Arteta and Arsenal have spent over £500m. It's a staggering amount and third-highest in the league, with only Chelsea and Man Utd 'losing' more. Man City have spent the sixth-most at just over £320m, which highlights how they have been one of the most efficient clubs in the country, unlike their bitter rivals on the other side of the city.

The only season Man City spent more than the Gunners was the heavily affected 2020/2021 season, which they won as champions and highlighted their financial backing from the United Arab Emirates, as other private owners struggled with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

# Man City Arsenal Overall net spend (£) -326.67m -550.53m 2019/2020 (£) -81.9m -91.59m 2020/2021 (£) -93.5m -57.14m 2021/2022 (£) -38.55m -116.25m 2022/2023 (£) +9.97m -144.08m 2023/2024 (£) -116.7m -145.2m

Related All 10 World-Class Players at Arsenal & Man City Right Now Arsenal and Manchester City are two of the biggest teams in the country, but how many world-class players do they have?

2019/2020

Man City: -£81.9m, Arsenal: -£91.59m

Cast your mind back to the 2019/2020 season - one of the weirdest campaigns of all time. Liverpool won the Premier League title for the first time in the club's history, finishing on 99 points ahead of an underwhelming Man City side. Arsenal, who sacked Unai Emery in November 2019, replaced him with Arteta, starting a journey that would eventually hit impressive heights.

The signings from the two teams would help each side win a trophy, but both felt their seasons weren't as impressive as they could have been. Man City won the Carabao Cup whilst Arsenal won the FA Cup behind closed doors. The Citizens' signings of Rodri and Joao Cancelo caught the eye of fans, with the Spaniard in particular going on to become one of the club's greatest-ever players.

Meanwhile, Arsenal didn't have the same impact, signing Nicolas Pepe for £68m. He went on to become one of the most expensive mistakes in the club's history, but their second-most expensive signing, William Saliba, eventually became one of the league's best centre-backs, even if it took several loan spells for him to realise his potential.

Most expensive signings Man City Fee (£) Arsenal Fee (£) Rodri 60m Nicolas Pepe 68m Joao Cancelo 55m William Saliba 25m Angelino 10m Kieran Tierney 23m

2020/2021

Man City: -£93.5m, Arsenal: -£57.14m

The following season, Man City were back on top, cruising to the Premier League title in the second half ahead of bitter rivals Man United. Finishing on 86 points wasn't their most impressive campaign, but it was still a comfortable gap to second place. They also won the Carabao Cup by beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the final, yet they missed out on Champions League glory once again, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in Portugal.

They spent over £90m in the season, with the signings of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake helping fix a shaky defence at the Etihad. Meanwhile, in Arsenal's case, they spent slightly less at just under £60m, but - considering they were still a side in transition - it was to be expected. Thomas Partey proved to be their marquee signing on deadline day, whilst Brazilian centre-back Gabriel also helped provide stability at the back. But, despite the additions, Arsenal continued to struggle. They had a woeful start to the campaign and went on to finish without European football by finishing in eighth. A season to forget — and results had to improve from the Spanish manager.

Most expensive signings Man City Fee (£) Arsenal Fee (£) Ruben Dias 61m Thomas Partey 42m Nathan Ake 39m Gabriel 22m Ferran Torres 28m Pablo Mari 5m

2021/2022

Man City: -£38.55m, Arsenal: -£116.25m

Another season later, results did improve from Arteta and Arsenal. The former player helped continue their transition in the 2021/2022 campaign by spending over £100m. After a season of disappointment, it was a risk from the hierarchy, but it proved to be a clever decision. They signed versatile defender Ben White from Brighton, playmaker Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, who they had on loan in the previous campaign, and Aaron Ramsdale from relegated Bournemouth. It helped form a solid foundation throughout the starting 11, which saw the Gunners improve drastically. They finished fifth, narrowly missing out on the top four after capitulating at the end of May, but it still showed progress.

Man City, unsurprisingly, won the title again. They didn't win any other trophies, blowing a path to the Champions League final against Real Madrid, but their signings proved effective. Their marquee signing was Jack Grealish. They also wanted to sign Harry Kane, but it didn't prove possible to negotiate with Daniel Levy. Coupled with the high-profile sales of Ferran Torres and Angelino, Guardiola's side only had a net spend of just under £40m - drastically less than the Gunners.

Most expensive signings Man City Fee (£) Arsenal Fee (£) Jack Grealish 100m Ben White 50m Julian Alvarez 18m Martin Odegaard 30m Scott Carson Free Aaron Ramsdale 25m

2022/2023

Man City: +£9.97m, Arsenal: -£144.08m

Close

In the 2022/2023 season, the two sides had remarkably different net spending. Man City made a profit by selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea and the joint sale of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arteta's Arsenal. It was always going to be a risk selling to a direct rival — and it didn't work out too well.

Related How Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool Performed in Final 10 Games of 2022-23 A look at how this season's title contenders faired during the final 10 games of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal and Man City went head-to-head for the title, with the Gunners spending the majority of the campaign at the top of the table. However, as the pressure rose, they fell to the occasion, losing twice to the Citizens in a matter of months to hand over the reins to Guardiola's side for yet another season. The signing of Erling Haaland proved to be the most effective, as the world-class striker broke the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League campaign. With his profile in the final third and an immensely strong squad, Man City completed a historic treble. They did all of that whilst making a profit from player sales. Remarkable.

Most expensive signings Man City Fee (£) Arsenal Fee (£) Erling Haaland 52m Gabriel Jesus 45m Kalvin Phillips 42m Oleksandr Zinchenko 30m Manuel Akanji 17m Fabio Vieira 30m

2023/2024

Man City: -£116.7m, Arsenal: -£145.2m

Close

In the 2023/2024 season, both teams spent heavily. After a titanic title battle, neither side wanted to take any risks — and it showed. Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice from rivals for £100m, whilst they also completed the surprising signing of Kai Havertz from two-time Champions League winners Chelsea.

Coupled with signing Jurrien Timber, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Premier League debut, there was a clear plan in place. It helped them mount a Premier League title challenge once again. Meanwhile, Man City spent heavily by signing Josko Gvardiol for £77m from Red Bull Leipzig, Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

Their signings were more expensive, but they were weighed down by selling Cole Palmer to Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea and Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte to clubs in Saudi Arabia. The impact of each club's signings is not yet clear. Both sides could win the title, but both could also walk away with nothing. That's the beauty of football in England.

Most expensive signings Man City Fee (£) Arsenal Fee (£) Josko Gvardiol 77m Declan Rice 100m Matheus Nunes 53m Kai Havertz 65m Jeremy Doku 51m Jurrien Timber 34m