Highlights Arsenal has struggled against Manchester City in recent fixtures, with multiple losses and poor performances.

Mikel Arteta's philosophy from Pep Guardiola hasn't always translated to success against his former club.

The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City has seen exciting battles on the field, with recent draws impacting their title chances.

Ever since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal, he has steadily improved the Gunners. They are now competing at the top of the Premier League table, which has seen titanic battles with Manchester City take place. Two of the best teams in the country usually provide entertainment.

Alongside the rivalry formed from league position, Arteta has a deep personal connection to Man City, having been a coach there after retiring. His philosophy stemmed from Pep Guardiola, helping him become one of the best managers in the world.

With Arsenal and Man City drawing 0-0 in their most recent fixture, placing Liverpool in prime position to win the title, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the past 10 fixtures between the London-based side and the northern team. There's been chaos in several of them.

Arsenal's record against Man City

Home Team Scoreline Away Team Date Competition Man City 0-0 Arsenal 31st March 2024 Premier League Arsenal 1-0 Man City 8th October 2023 Premier League Man City 1-1 Arsenal 6th August 2023 Community Shield Man City 4-1 Arsenal 26th April 2023 Premier League Arsenal 1-3 Man City 15th February 2023 Premier League Man City 1-0 Arsenal 27th January 2023 FA Cup Arsenal 1-2 Man City 1st January 2022 Premier League Man City 5-0 Arsenal 28th August 2021 Premier League Arsenal 0-1 Man City 21st February 2021 Premier League Arsenal 1-4 Man City 22nd December 2020 League Cup

Arsenal 1-4 Man City

League Cup - 22nd December 2020

At the end of 2020, as the world continued to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Arsenal faced Man City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. The Gunners were faltering under Mikel Arteta — and several people thought he would be sacked. This defeat to Guardiola's side didn't help matters as they were comprehensively beaten at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring early on, whilst - despite an equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette - the visitors still strolled to victory thanks to three first-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte. It was an embarrassing defeat for the hosts.

Key Information Arsenal goalscorers Lacazette ('31) Man City goalscorers Jesus ('3), Mahrez ('54), Foden ('59), Laporte ('73) Stadium Emirates Stadium

Arsenal 0-1 Man City

Premier League - 21st February 2021

If Arsenal thought the misery was finished for the 2020/2021 season, they were mistaken, as Man City claimed another victory at the Emirates Stadium just two months later. It was another similar story to the Carabao Cup match, with Guardiola's team taking the lead in the 2nd minute through legendary winger Raheem Sterling. From that point onwards, Arsenal had just one shot on target and it never felt like they would get back into the match against the imperious Man City. It was part of their spectacular form in the second half of the season, which saw them win another title.

Key Information Arsenal goalscorers N/A Man City goalscorers Sterling ('2) Stadium Emirates Stadium

Man City 5-0 Arsenal

Premier League - 28th August 2021

At the start of the next season, Arsenal were in free flow. They lost on the opening weekend to newly-promoted Brentford before losing to local rivals Chelsea. Going into the match at the Etihad, they had 0 points from six whilst sitting in the relegation zone. Yet it only got worse. Man City quickly raced into a 2-0 lead before a red card from Granit Xhaka epitomised the club's struggles at the start of the season. As he walked off the field angrily, the hosts extended their lead to win 5-0, placing the Gunners bottom off the table after three matches.

Key Information Man City goalscorers Gundogan ('7), Torres ('12, '84), Jesus ('43), Rodri ('54) Arsenal goalscorers N/A Stadium Etihad Stadium

Arsenal 1-2 Man City

Premier League - 1st January 2022

Just a couple of months later, Arsenal were once again caused nightmares by Manchester City. This time, on New Year's Day, they had the worst possible start to 2022 as Rodri scored a 90th-minute winner to seal victory. Arsenal took the lead in the match in the first half through Bukayo Saka — and it was one of their best performances of the season in the opening 45, yet it came crashing down. Mahrez equalised from the penalty spot before Gabriel was sent off for the Gunners two minutes later. Rodri's goal in the dying seconds, celebrating in front of the home fans, was a bitter pill to swallow for them.

Key Information Arsenal goalscorers Saka ('31) Man City goalscorers Mahrez ('57), Rodri ('90) Stadium Emirates Stadium

Man City 1-0 Arsenal

FA Cup - 27th January 2023

Remarkably, they didn't play each other for another year until they were drawn together in the fourth round of the FA Cup. "Surely Arsenal could put up more of a fight this time," everyone thought. But that wasn't the case, as Man City claimed another victory to help them on their way to a historic treble. Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the match in an unentertaining contest at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal did have chances of their own, especially in the first half when Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, deputising for Ederson, saved well from Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Leandro Trossard.

Key Information Man City goalscorers Ake ('64) Arsenal goalscorers N/A Stadium Etihad Stadium

Arsenal 1-3 Man City

Premier League - 15th February 2023

This match in North London was one of the best of the season, even if it wasn't one of the craziest, as Man City staked their claim for the Premier League title. Going into the contest, the visitors were three points behind Arsenal, whilst playing a game more. They couldn't afford to lose. Kevin De Bruyne gave them the perfect start as he capitalised on a defensive mishap and even a Saka penalty couldn't stop defeat, as second-half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland sealed victory. It meant Man City moved to the top of the table for the first time since November 2022 — and the Gunners never truly recovered.

Key Information Arsenal goalscorers Saka ('42) Man City goalscorers De Bruyne ('24), Grealish ('72), Haaland ('82) Stadium Emirates Stadium

Man City 4-1 Arsenal

Premier League - 26th April 2023

If the victory at the Emirates arguably started the handover to Man City, the match in Manchester finished it. Guardiola's side beat Arsenal 4-1 to move two points behind the Gunners, but - crucially - with two games in hand. They were never going to blow that in their chase for a treble. Two goals from De Bruyne, a strike from John Stones and a predictable goal from Erling Haaland secured victory for the champions during a dominant display of wealth and power. Arsenal were rocked, showing signs of a team that didn't know how to cope with the pressure.

Key Information Man City goalscorers De Bruyne ('7, '54), Stones ('45), Haaland ('90) Arsenal goalscorers Holding ('86) Stadium Etihad Stadium

Man City 1-1 Arsenal (1-4 on pens)

Community Shield - 6th August 2023

The summer of 2023 marked a statement of intent from Arsenal, as they made the record-breaking signing of Declan Rice from West Ham. It showed they wanted to be able to topple Man City and they finally did during the Community Shield. It was Arteta's first win as manager against his former side. A late equaliser from Leandro Trossard cancelled out a delicate goal from now-Chelsea player Cole Palmer, whilst the Gunners held their nerve to win on penalties. The Community Shield isn't important to most, but it was to Arteta's team on this occasion.

Key Information Arsenal goalscorers Trossard ('90+11) Man City goalscorers Palmer ('77) Stadium Wembley Stadium

Arsenal 1-0 Man City

Premier League - 8th October 2023

If some thought their Community Shield was a fluke, they didn't think that after their first Premier League match of the season in October 2023. Arsenal recorded their first league win over City since December 2015 in dramatic circumstances in North London. Gabriel Martinelli's deflected strike caught the champions' defence off guard, sending the home fans into bedlam. The biggest talking point until the goal was how Man City's Mateo Kovacic somehow stayed on the pitch after late tackles on both Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, yet even luck wasn't on their side as showcased by the late goal.

Key Information Arsenal goalscorers Martinelli ('86) Man City goalscorers N/A Stadium Emirates Stadium

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

Premier League - 31st March 2024

Finally, Arsenal's most recent match with Man City was billed as a title decider pre-match. Everyone knew that if either side won, they would be in pole position, but - almost in predictable fashion - one of the most uneventful matches in recent memory occurred. Neither side ever kicked into second gear, with the Gunners' defensive low block working effectively, even if it completely went against their usual philosophy. The draw put Liverpool in a prime position to win the Premier League title as Haaland and Saka failed to be the difference makers. One day a title decider will live up to the occasion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The match at the Etihad was the first 0-0 between the two sides since the 5th January 2011.